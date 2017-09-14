PREP FOOTBALL: Undefeated Bear River looks to keep improving ahead of matchup with Marysville

Three games into the season and Bear River's football team has already matched its win total from a year ago.

But don't think that means the Bruins are content.

"Our focus is to continue to get better," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "We're 3-0, but we are far from where we want to be. We're still making a lot of mistakes and we have things to clean up. That's been our focus: to get better every week. If you're not getting better, you're getting worse, because everyone else is getting better."

The Bruins take their undefeated record on the road this week when they face off with the Marysville Indians (1-2), who are coming off a 42-0 loss at the hands of Sutter. Before that loss to Sutter, Marysville thrashed Wheatland, 47-0.

"They got three backs that have break away speed," said Savoie. "We got to make sure we can contain them."

Marysville runs an option offense that is led by senior running back Gary Cooper, senior running back Andrew Hoang and junior quarterback Kaunnor Sylvester.

Recommended Stories For You

The Bruins and Indians linked up last season in non-league play as well, with Marysville earning a 21-14 victory.

"We lost (last year). We were at the 4-yard line with about 12 seconds to go, had the chance to win or tie it and we didn't get it," Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue said after last week's win. "They're (Marysville) very good offensively. They run a triple option and they've got good backs. We're going to need to play a good game."

The Bruins come into the matchup on the heels of a 31-10 victory over Pershing County, the defending Nevada Class 2A State Champions.

While Bear River's defense has been impressive all season long, allowing just 17 points through three games, the Bruins offense has been roaring as well and will get another boost this week with the return of senior fullback Austin Baze. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound Baze was the team's leading rusher a season ago, but missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

In Baze's absence, senior running back Stephen Taylor, senior fullback Travis Carpenter, junior receiver Clader Kunde and senior quarterback Luke Baggett have been leading the way. Taylor leads the team in rushing with 266 yards and two ground touchdowns. Taylor also has eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown this season.

Carpenter, who starts on the offensive line, gave the Bruins the short-yardage punch they've needed in Baze's absence, and has scored four touchdowns on 10 carries this season.

Baggett, who returned last week after a one game suspension, was impressive with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.

"I was really pleased with Luke's performance last week," said Savoie. "A lot of times kids miss a game and when they come back they try to make up for it and they end up psyching themselves out, but he came in with poise and did a good job."

Kunde, who normally plays receiver but stepped in for Baggett in games one and two, has been explosive in several different roles on the team. Through three games, Kunde has thrown for 119 yards and two touchdowns. At receiver, he has three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown and has added 32 rushing yards as well. Kunde has also been a game changer on the defensive side of the ball with three interceptions.

Much of the credit for Bear River's offensive success goes to the lineman in the trenches, said Savoie.

The Bruins that are controlling the line of scrimmage are Carpenter, Trae Nix, Jonny Carillo, Josue Hurtado, Kaden Ahlberg, Sam Davis, Hayden Becker and Zane Beaton.

Savoie said the offensive line, which has only one returning starter from a year ago, was a concern before the season started, but has been impressed with the way they have played so far.

As a team the Bruins have overcome the loss of several key players early on, but have persevered each time and on Friday will have as close to a full strength team as they've had this season.

"The fact that we've had to deal with some missing pieces already speaks volumes about our group," said Savoie. "I mean we won three games without Austin and a game without Luke, who is probably our best defender. Our guys were able to step up and get it done. It shows resiliency for sure. Now we have all those pieces back and I'm interested to see how we do this Friday."

Bear River and Marysville are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. today in Marysville.

"We played Marysville many times over the 30-plus years of our school history, so we're excited to play them," said Savoie. "It's a great place to play… A great atmosphere and we're excited."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.