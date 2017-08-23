PREP FOOTBALL: QnA with the Bruins’ new QB1

Last season, the Bruins relied upon the arm of senior Bradey Dzioba. In 2017, Bear River is passing the torch to senior Luke Baggett, who led the team in tackles as a junior with 95 and also got his feet wet on offense, completing a pass for 11 yards and hauling in four catches for 30 yards. The role reversal may seem overwhelming; however, Baggett is more than comfortable with calling the shots.

Shepard: When did you first develop a love for the game of football?

Baggett: My dad was a high school coach ever since I was born, so I've been around it my whole life. My first year playing I was either four or five. Ever since then, I've just played along with it. I started really taking it serious about seventh or eighth grade and it's just my favorite thing to do. I love it. It's my passion, my number one thing I always come to.

Shepard: Who is your favorite athlete and why?

Baggett: I like Dak Prescott. He's humble. He's been like the underdog in a way. He works hard and has a true passion for the game. He's playing football for all the right reasons. He was a backup in high school, backup in college, backup in NFL and once he comes in and it's his turn, he executes it.

Shepard: What's your favorite pregame meal?

Baggett: We always have a team meal together. It's like mac 'n cheese, taco salad, cookies, just a little dessert. I like the mac 'n cheese a lot and I always have a banana or two before just to make sure I don't cramp up.

Shepard: What's the story with you and Colfax?

Baggett: I transferred (to Bear River) halfway through my freshman year. I transferred for me. My brother Beau was still at Colfax and planned on staying there, but some stuff happened and he followed me here after that. I wanted to get involved in FFA (Future Farmers of America) a little bit. So I showed a steer and stuff like that, just to learn new things, like welding and everything like that, some life skills. I did what was best for me and (Colfax) didn't seem to like that very much. I'm just doing myself right now. They can hold a grudge, but I don't really talk to anyone from over there.

Shepard: Who's the most significant role model in your life?

Baggett: Definitely my parents. Both my parents have always pushed me to be very perfect in a way and give my 110 percent in everything I do. Don't half it or anything. Just go hard and put everything you have into it no matter what. They just raised me up right.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.