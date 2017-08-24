PREP FOOTBALL: QnA with NU’s MLB Justin Houlihan

Nevada Union football has a long history of producing top-tier linebackers.

The list of talented tacklers includes the likes of Tanner Vallejo, Matt Beck, Spencer Havner and Matt Beck to name just a few.

The Miners boast yet another game-changing linebacker in senior Justin Houlihan, who has already amassed 237 tackles at the varsity level. Houlihan, the son of head coach Dennis Houlihan, is coming off a junior season in which he wrapped up 129 tackles and was named to the All-Sierra Foothill League First team. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound middle linebacker is back for his senior year and looks to lead NU back to its winning tradition.

Ford: What team or teams have you circled on the schedule this season?

Houlihan: I want to start it off with Antelope. They haven't lost a regular season game in two years. They're like 20-somthing and two, with two semifinal appearances. If we can beat (Antelope), it would really set the tone for this team, show that we are for real. Just go out there and upset them right away, and from there it's just game by game. We want to beat everyone.

Ford: What is the most important characteristic or trait that a linebacker needs to have to be successful?

Houlihan: Toughness. You have to face the big boys. You just got to be tough, and be a leader.

Ford: What are the pros and cons that come with having your dad as the coach?

Houlihan: I consider it all pros, because I can't get away with anything. One year I had my grandpa coaching and this year I have my brother coaching too. I really can't get away with anything and it's really helped my game because they hold me to a higher standard. I can't take a play off because people will question whether I should be in or not, so I think they are all pros — to my game, at least.

Ford: Who is your favorite athlete and why?

Houlihan: Probably Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers. He's a middle linebacker, smart player. I try to model my game after him.

Ford: Any pregame rituals?

Houlihan: Not really. We get our food, I get on the bus and I have a certain playlist that I listen to. It starts out with slow music just to calm down, and when it gets closer to game time, I pick it up with some more hardcore stuff to get in the mood.

Ford: Who are some of the artists on that play list?

Houlihan: Always Eminem. He always has great tracks, and then most of the Friday Night Lights soundtrack. It doesn't have any lyrics. Most of the songs are like 10 minutes long with no lyrics, but it helps me calm down.

