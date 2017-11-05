PREP FOOTBALL: Placer wins PVL title; Folsom grabs SFL crown

With the Pioneer Valley League on the line, Placer left little doubt who was the top team.

The Hillmen (9-1, 5-0 PVL) raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead before cruising to a 49-20 victory over Lincoln (8-2, 4-1 PVL).

Placer rushed for 410 yards and six touchdowns in the win, getting 157 yards and two touchdowns from Anthony Kerrigan, and 129 yards and two touchdowns from Mario Perez.

The Hillmen, who have now won at least a share of the PVL title every season since 2012, are the No. 1 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. They will face No. 8 Natomas (6-4) Friday.

Lincoln is in the D-II bracket as the No. 10 seed and will travel to face No. 7 seed and Sierra Foothill League team Del Oro Thursday.

COLFAX 55, FOOTHILL 26

Recommended Stories For You

Colfax quarterback Ryland Heimann threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Troy Little rushed for 124 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Falcons past Foothill Friday.

With the win, Colfax (7-3, 2-3 PVL) earned its way into the postseason and will be the No. 5 seed in the D-V bracket. The Falcons will travel to face No. 4 seed Orestimba (10-0) Thursday.

Bear River (7-3) and Center (5-5) also earned playoff spots. The Bruins are the No. 6 seed in D-V and will face No. 3 Capital Christian (7-3) Thursday. Center is the No. 3 seed in D-IV and will host No. 6 seed Dixon (7-3) Thursday.

Five out of the six PVL teams earned playoff spots.

SIERRA FOOTHILL LEAGUE

FOLSOM 42, OAK RIDGE 28

The Bulldogs (10-0, 6-0 SFL) wrapped up their fourth-straight SFL title with a convincing win over Oak Ridge (9-1, 5-1 SFL) Friday night.

Folsom's junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett led the way with 240 pass yards, 92 rush yards and five touchdowns (three pass, two rush). Oak Ridge quarterback Marco Baldacchino passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a team-high 69 yards.

Folsom is the No. 1 seed in the D-I playoff bracket and opens against No. 16 River City (7-3). Oak Ridge lands the No. 2 seed in D-I and will take on No. 15 Lincoln of Stockton (5-5).

GRANITE BAY 27, ROCKLIN 14

The Grizzlies won a hard fought bout with Rocklin to close the regular season in third place in the SFL.

Granite Bay (8-2, 4-2 SFL), which only lost to Folsom and Oak Ridge this season, is the No. 1 seed in the D-II bracket and will face No. 16 seed Burbank (6-4).

Rocklin (6-4, 3-3 SFL) also lands in the D-II bracket and will be the No. 6 seed. The Thunder will host No. 11 Downey (8-2) in the first round.

DEL ORO 49, WOODCREEK 14

The Golden Eagles (5-5, 2-4 SFL) edged their way into the playoffs with a win over Woodcreek Friday.

Del Oro is the No. 7 seed in D-II and will face No. 10 seed Lincoln.

Woodcreek (2-8, 1-5 SFL) and Nevada Union (2-8, 0-6 SFL) are the only two teams to not make the playoffs out of the SFL.

The PVL and SFL, which have a combined 13 teams, have 10 representatives in the postseason.

For a complete look at the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff brackets visit http://www.cifsjs.org.

All stats and records courtsey of MaxPreps.com.