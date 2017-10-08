PREP FOOTBALL: Placer rallies late to win bout with Colfax

With a furious fourth quarter comeback, Placer rallied past Colfax, 41-35, in the Pioneer Valley League opener for both teams Friday.

Colfax led 28-7 in the first half, 28-14 at halftime and held a 35-21 edge after three quarters. But, Placer saved their best for last with three straight touchdowns in the final quarter with the game winner coming with just seconds remaining in the contest. It was Placer's senior running back Mario Perez plunging into the end zone from a yard out after the Hillmen drove 80-yards in the final two minutes of the game.

As a team, Colfax accounted for more than 500 yards of offense and got big performances from senior quarterback Ryland Heimann and senior running back Mason Ahrens. Heimann threw for 306 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Ahrens rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, and also caught 15 balls for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

For Placer, junior quarterback Michael Stuck tossed three touchdowns. Perez, Marshall Chapman and Anthony Kerrigan all scored rushing touchdowns for Placer.

Colfax (5-1, 0-1 PVL) will now host Lincoln (5-1, 1-0 PVL), who beat Bear River, 33-13. Placer (5-1, 1-0 PVL) travels to face Center.

CENTER 54, FOOTHILL 31

The Foothill Mustangs held a 19-8 lead in the second quarter, but Center would score the next 32 as they cruised to victory in the PVL opener for both teams.

Center (4-2, 1-0 PVL) will now host Placer. Foothill will take on Bear River.

SIERRA FOOTHILL LEAGUE

FOLSOM 54, DEL ORO 10

Folsom quarterback Kaiden Bennett passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 100 yards and two more scores as the Bulldogs took it to Del Oro Friday night.

Bennett's favorite target was Joe Ngata, who hauled in six passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Folsom (7-0, 3-0 SFL) heads into Hooper Stadium to face Nevada Union (2-5, 0-3 SFL) this upcoming Friday. Next up for Del Oro (4-3, 1-2 SFL) is Rocklin (4-2, 1-1 SFL).

OAK RIDGE 27, ROCKLIN 10

The Trojans from Oak Ridge broke open a 13-10 game with two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Thunder Friday.

Leading Oak Ridge was senior quarterback Marco Baldacchino 138 yards passing, 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

Oak Ridge (6-0, 2-0 SFL) will now gear up to face Granite Bay (6-1, 0-1 SFL).