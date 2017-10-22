PREP FOOTBALL: Placer, Lincoln cruise to league wins

Placer got off to a slow start against Pioneer Valley League opponent Foothill last Friday, but the Hillmen would find their stride and cruise to a 53-19 victory over the Mustangs.

After falling behind 13-6 after one quarter, Placer would outscore Foothill 34-0 in the second quarter and never look back.

The Hillmen rushed for 248 yards in the win, getting 66 yards and two touchdowns from Marshall Chapman, 62 yards from Anthony Kerrigan, 55 yards and two touchdowns from Kameron Bemis, and 32 yards and three touchdowns from Mario Perez.

Placer quarterback Michael Stuck was 7-for-9 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up for the Hillmen (7-1, 3-0 PVL) is a road bout at Bear River (6-2, 1-2 PVL). Foothill (1-7, 0-3 PVL) is also on the road at Lincoln (7-1, 3-0 PVL).

LINCOLN 43, CENTER 20

Lincoln jumped out to a 30-6 halftime lead and were never challenged down the stretch as they remain unbeaten in PVL play.

Next up for Lincoln is a Friday home game against Foothill. Center (4-4, 1-2 PVL) will host Colfax (6-2, 1-2 PVL) Friday.

SIERRA FOOTHILL LEAGUE

OAK RIDGE 32, DEL ORO 14

The Trojans kept their undefeated season intact with a Sierra Foothill League win over Del Oro.

Oak Ridge's senior quarterback Marco Baldacchino threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another 40 yards and a touchdown in the win. Austin Jarrard was Baldacchino's favorite target as the senior caught six balls for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Oak Ridge (8-0, 4-0 SFL) will now gear up for a road game at Nevada Union (2-7, 0-5 SFL) Friday. Del Oro (4-5, 1-4 SFL) has a bye week.

ROCKLIN 52, WOODCREEK 21

Rocklin got it down on the ground, through the air and on defense as they walloped Woodcreek.

Senior running back Blayden Brown rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on four carries to lead a Rocklin ground game that tallied 244 yards. Quarterback Cade Wyant threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive back Nick Vanliew took an interception back 52-yards for a touchdown as well.

Next up for Rocklin (6-2, 3-1 SFL) is a road match at Folsom (8-0, 4-0 SFL). Woodcreek (2-6, 1-3 SFL) will head to Granite Bay (6-2, 2-2 SFL).

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps.com.