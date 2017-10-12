PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union travels to face unbeaten Folsom Bulldogs

The Miners hit the road for the final time this season, traveling to Folsom to face the undefeated Bulldogs on their blue turf tonight.

Nevada Union and Folsom have been on opposite ends of the Sierra Foothill League standings since the Bulldogs joined the SFL in 2014. Folsom has won three straight league titles, going 21-0 in SFL contests, with three of those 21 victories coming this season. The Miners have finished in last place the past three seasons and are 0-3 in league play this season. It will be the last time the two face off as SFL foes as Nevada Union moves to the Foothill Valley League next season.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0 SFL) have yet to truly be tested in league play this season, earning lopsided victories over Woodcreek (55-14), Granite Bay (35-14) and Del Oro (54-10).

Folsom boasts a high-powered offense that averages 46.9 points per game, and a stout defense that is yielding 18.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs offense goes through junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett, who is averaging 263.4 passing yards per game and 74.1 rushing yards per game. The 6-foot, 175-pound Bennett has 24 touchdowns through the air and another seven on the ground.

Bennett has a plethora of talented pass catchers and has tossed touchdowns to six different Bulldogs, but his favorite targets are junior Joe Ngata (706 receiving yards, seven touchdowns) and sophomore Elijah Badger (518 receiving yards, six touchdowns).

Looking to stop the Bennett-led Bulldogs will be an NU defense that is coming off a dismal performance against Woodcreek in which it allowed 54 points. For the season, the Miners' defense is giving up 32.6 points per game.

Offensively the Miners (2-5, 0-3 SFL) are coming off their best performance of the season in which they rushed for nearly 500 yards and scored a season-high 53 points.

Leading NU all season has been junior running back Dawson Fay. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound Fay leads all SFL ball carriers with 892 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Fay has topped 200-yards in two of the last three games and set a varsity career-high with 277 rush yards against Woodcreek last week.

Nevada Union senior running back Tyler Nieslon got on track last week as well, topping 100-yards in a game for the first time this season. For the year, Nielson has 382 rush yards and five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). As a team, the Miners are averaging 233.7 rush yards per game.

The contest in Folsom kicks off at 7:30 p.m., tonight and will be the Miners last road game of the season. Nevada Union closes with back-to-back home games against Granite Bay Oct. 20 and Oak Ridge Oct. 27.

