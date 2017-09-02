PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union surges past Placer

With staunch defense and a big second half surge the Nevada Union football team powered past Placer, 43-16, Friday night at Hooper Stadium.

"It was really nice to see the kids have some fun," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said. "You saw the kids smile. You saw them celebrating. Things that we haven't been able to do in a while."

Wearing a tired smile was senior quarterback Owen Dal Bon, who led the way with 141 yards passing on 10-of-14 attempts and 71 yards rushing yards which included touchdown runs of 55 yards and 22 yards.

"This win means so much to us and we're just going to build from here," said Dal Bon, who played defensive back for much of the game in addition to his quarterback duties.

Playing on the new turf at Hooper Stadium for the first time and in front of a raucous crowd, Nevada Union (1-1) put plenty of points on the scoreboard.

Senior running back Tyler Nielson staked his team to an early lead with a 29-yard first quarter touchdown run in which he use his blocks wisely and weaved through the Placer defense. Nielson finished the game with 96 rushing yards to go with a pair of touchdowns and 23 yards receiving.

Placer (1-1) responded with a 59-yard touchdown pass when Michael Stuck hit Travis Warren in stride on a deep route. The Hillmen then took a 13-8 lead after Brad Bishop plowed into the endzone from 4-yards out.

The Miners answered in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run by Dawson Fay, who led all Miners on the ground with 117 yards.

After heading into halftime knotted at 16-16, the Miners came out of the break determined. They scored on the opening drive of the second half when Dal Bon scampered 22-yards for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Nevada Union added a 14-yard touchdown run by Nielson, which came on fourth-and-2.

The Miners created some more separation on their next drive when Dal Bon raced 55-yards for a score on a quarterback keeper.

"(Robert) Jeanson made a great block and I made a little move and I was gone," said Dal Bon. "At the end I cramped up and it hurt really bad but I didn't care, we scored."

While the Miners offense was taking care of business on their side of the ball, the defense was handling there's just fine as well. After giving up two touchdowns and a field goal in the first half, the NU defense stiffened and didn't allow a Placer point in the second half.

"Scoring first was really important, to get that lead, and the goal line stand was big," said Houlihan. "Then putting them in passing situations. No Wing-T team wants to have to pass every down and we were able to tighten up our coverage and get some pressure on them. I also thought we tackled really well tonight, they didn't really bust big plays and our defense deserves the credit."

Leading the Miners defense was senior middle linebacker Justin Houlihan with 12 tackles, two of which were for a loss. Jace Wheeler wrapped up eight tackles, and Ethan Garrity also pitched in with seven tackles.

Nevada Union forced two turnovers, an interception in the first quarter by Hayden Fay and another pick by sophomore Justin Gardner late in the fourth quarter to put a bow on the victory. Hayden Fay also had a strong game on offense with six catches for 74 yards.

With the game well in hand, the Miners put in their backups and they put up points when Gardner found Isreal Gonzales on an out route. Gonzales caught the ball, turned upfield, tip-toed along the sideline and was gone for six.

"I told them this week, it's not about who comes in or who we play — it's about us," said Dennis Houlihan. "It's about our team, and they feel the pressure. They feel the pressure from the community because they've been successful and people have been talking about them since they were freshmen. I told them 'you are kids and you are playing a game, go have fun playing a game,' and our guys made plays."

With the victory the Miners snapped an eight-game losing streak that dated back to last season and also halted a 13-game home skid that dated back to the 2014 season.

Freshmen: Nevada Union 42, Placer 6

The Miners scored through the air, on the ground and on defense in their convincing win over Placer Friday.

Already up 20-6 in the first half, the Miners extended their lead when quarterback J.T. Conway found Ayrton Swasey for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Nevada Union's Jaxon Horne put the Miners up 35-6 in the second half when he scooped up a Placer fumble and took it 78-yards for a touchdown. Horne also had an interception in the game and added a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the freshmen Miners are now 1-1 this season.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.