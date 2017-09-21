PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union opens Sierra Foothill League play at Rocklin

Follow along: On Twitter at @WalterLFordIII and online at TheUnion.com

It was October 19, 2012 when the Miners roughed up Roseville at Hooper Stadium, beating their Sierra Foothill League foe by more than 30 points.

That was the last time a Nevada Union varsity football team earned a victory against an SFL opponent, a league losing streak that has reached 25 straight games.

"Our league is very difficult," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said after his team's final non-league game, a 14-13 win over Napa. "We're going to be in a dogfight from here on out and that's fine. Our guys are up for the challenge. They'll give it everything they got."

The Miners will get their first chance to snap the SFL futility streak tonight when they travel to face the Rocklin Thunder (3-1), who come into the game on the heels of a 42-12 loss at the hands of Clovis West. The loss was Rocklin's first of the season after topping Grant (24-14), Napa (20-7) and Whitney (40-22).

The Thunder boast a balanced offense, averaging 24 points per game, getting 191.7 yards through the air and 132.3 yards on the ground.

The Rocklin offense is led by 6-foot, 2-inch quarterback Cade Wyant and 6-foot, 210-pound senior running back Blayden Brown.

Looking to slow the Rocklin offensive attack is a Nevada Union defense that has been stingy the past three games. After allowing 41 points to Antelope in the season opener, the Miners have been giving up just 17.3 points per game across the last three contests.

"Our defense has played better than it has in the last three years," said Houlihan. "They're believing in themselves, they're physical and they made tackles tonight. They made some big plays."

Anchoring the NU defense is senior middle linebacker Justin Houlihan (42 tackles, 5.5 for a loss). The Miners also have defensive playmakers in senior linebacker Dawson Fay, junior defensive end Cameron Dallago, senior defensive back Hayden Fay, senior linebacker Jace Wheeler, senior defensive back Garrett Graves and up and coming sophomore linebackers Duke Morales and Santino Sanchez-Lane.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Miners are averaging 23.5 points per game, getting 176 yards on the ground and 90.8 through the air.

Leading the ground game has been Dawson Fay with 313 yards and four touchdowns on 66 carries. The 6-1, 185-pound junior also has two kickoffs return touchdowns this season.

Nevada Union also has big play backs in senior Tyler Nielson and junior Isreal Gonzales.

Nevada Union's passing game will look to get back on track after a miserable showing in Napa, in which the Miners completed just 2-of-11 passes for 52 yards.

RECENT HISTORY

Nevada Union had little trouble moving the ball against Rocklin last season, amassing nearly 500 yards in a 48-35 loss. In that game, Owen Dal Bon threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and Dawson Fay ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns. The Miners led the Thunder 28-21 a year ago, but Rocklin outscored NU 27-7 in the second half.

KICKOFF

The Miners and Thunder will kick off at 7:30 p.m. today at Rocklin High School.

A LOOK AROUND THE SFL

There are still three teams in the SFL that have yet to lose. Reigning league champ Folsom along with Oak Ridge and Granite Bay are all 4-0 as they enter league play.

The Folsom Bulldogs are once again putting up big numbers, averaging 46 points per game behind junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett (1,072 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, 289 rushing yards, three touchdowns).

Oak Ridge is off to an undefeated start thanks to their senior quarterback Marco Baldacchino (776 passing yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, 331 rush yards, five touchdowns).

For the Grizzlies of Granite Bay, they do a lot of their damage on the ground, averaging 191.8 rushing yards per game and scoring 14 touchdowns through four games. The Grizzlies have also been stout on defense, allowing just 12.6 points per game.

Del Oro and Rocklin are both 3-1, the Miners follow at 2-2 and Woodcreek has started slow with a 1-3 record.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.