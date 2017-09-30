PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union loses hard-fought bout with Del Oro (VIDEO)

The Miners led early on and battled Del Oro closely for much of the game, but in the end it was another Sierra Foothill League loss for the Nevada Union football team.

Playing on the road for the third straight week, the Miners (2-4, 0-2 SFL) went into Loomis and gave the Golden Eagles (4-2, 1-1 SFL) all they could handle in a game that was closer than the final score, 42-19, would indicate.

"Very proud of them. Very proud of all of them," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said. "Usually Del Oro tries to come out and intimidate you and we've fell to that the last couple of years, but our kids just played, played hard."

The Miners came out strong to start the game, forcing a Del Oro punt on the Golden Eagles' first possession. Nevada Union then capped an eight-play, 81-yard drive with a halfback pass from Dawson Fay to his older brother Hayden Fay that went for 10-yards and a touchdown on third-and-goal.

For Hayden Fay, an All-SFL First Team receiver in 2016, it was his first touchdown catch this season. It also marked the 20th straight varsity game in which the senior receiver has made at least one catch, dating back to his sophomore season. He finished the game with three catches for 31 yards and the one touchdown.

For junior running back Dawson Fay it was his first passing touchdown of the season to go with seven rushing touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. Dawson Fay led all NU ball carriers Friday night with 91 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run late in the game.

After the Miners went up 7-0 in the first quarter, it didn't take long for the Golden Eagles to respond. Dawson Hurst bolted through the Miners defense for a 66-yard touchdown to tie things up. Del Oro added a 4-yard touchdown run by Brice Edwards in the second quarter and took a 15-7 lead into halftime.

Del Oro made it a two score game in the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run by Edwards, and led 22-7 heading to the fourth.

The Miners would not go away though, and made it interesting down the stretch.

Early in the fourth quarter, Nevada Union's senior quarterback Owen Dal Bon found a wide open Cameron Dallago, who caught the short toss and took care of the rest. After hauling in the pass, the junior tight end raced down the field and fought off two defenders at the goaline to finish off the 55-yard scoring play. The Miners faltered on the two-point conversion attempt and trailed 22-13. Dal Bon, who had struggled the past two games, finished 6-for-13 passing for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

But, every time the Miners crept closer, the Golden Eagles answered. Edwards scored his third touchdown of the night on a 19-yard run to put Del Oro back up by two scores.

On Nevada Union's ensuing possession, Dal Bon connected with Will Smith for 58 yards to set up a Dawson Fay 1-yard touchdown run. The two-point try failed again and NU trailed 29-19 with 7:33 left in the game.

Del Oro closed the door on any comeback attempt though, adding two late touchdowns to put the game away.

"We're still struggling offensively," said Houlihan. "The defense played very well. They came up with two big stops, made them miss field goals and kept it to a two-touchdown game."

Leading the defensive effort for NU was senior middle linebacker Justin Houlihan with 12 tackles. Defensive back Garrett Graves, linebacker Duke Morales and linebacker Santino Sanchez-Lane each added seven tackles. Smith, a senior defensive back, was strong in the secondary with an interception and several pass breakups.

With the game out of reach in the final minutes, several of Nevada Union's younger varsity players got some playing time, highlighted by a 34-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Justin Gardner to sophomore A.J. Meyer. On the play, Meyer outplayed the Del Oro defender, rising up and tipping the 50-50 ball to himself as he went to the ground.

With the Miners moving to the Foothill Valley League next season, Friday night's matchup was the last time NU and Del Oro will face off as league foes. The Miners went 0-8 against the Golden Eagles in SFL play, dating back to 2010.

The Miners will now turn their attention to the Woodcreek Timberwolves, who come into Hooper Stadium next Friday. It will be NU's first home game since Sept. 8.

"It's been three weeks since we played at home and it's been a long road trip," said Dennis Houlihan. "That's difficult for our guys. So, it's going to be really nice to come home for homecoming and battle with Woodcreek."

FRESHMEN: DEL ORO 32, NEVADA UNION 26

The freshmen Miners made a valiant comeback attempt against Del Oro, but came up just short Thursday in Loomis.

After trailing 26-0 in the second quarter, the Miners (2-4, 0-2 SFL) began to chip away at the deficit. Nevada Union came all the way back to within six points and gave themselves a chance to win in the end, but couldn't quite get it done.

Leading the freshmen Miners was Jaxon Horne with 173 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also caught five passes for 65 yards. Devin Sunde added 62 rush yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Gannon chipped in with 41 yards and a touchdown.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.