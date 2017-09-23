PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union falls to Rocklin in league opener (VIDEO)

ROCKLIN – Turnovers and missed opportunities hurt the Miners greatly Friday night as they fell to the Rocklin Thunder, 39-22, in the Sierra Foothill League opener for both teams.

"First half we were in the game and the kids believed it," said Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan "But, the second half was just mistake after mistake which allowed them to pull away, which is disappointing. We're better than that."

Nevada Union (2-3 overall, 0-1 SFL) turned the ball over four times and each time the Thunder (4-1, 1-0) made them pay, turning NU's gaffes into 26 points.

The Miners fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage, which Rocklin promptly turned into three points with a 31-yard field goal.

On Nevada Union's next possession, a halfback pass went awry and was intercepted. The Thunder eventually cashed in on that turnover with a Blayden Brown 19-yard touchdown run, his first of three on the night. Rocklin then punched in the two-point try to go up 11-0.

The Miners cut into Rocklin's lead with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Tyler Nielson, pulling the game to within five at 11-6. NU's two-point try failed.

Rocklin responded with a 12-play drive that ended in a 3-yard touchdown run by Brown.

ON NU's next drive they were forced to punt with a little more than 2 minutes left in the half. Rocklin's returner fumbled the ball and NU's Hayden Lee fell on it to set the Miners up at the Thunder 25. NU's offense only moved backwards though and eventually turned the ball over on downs. The Miners forced two turnovers in the game, but failed to turn either of them into points.

Trailing 18-6 at halftime, the Miners opened the second half with an onside kick, which they recovered. But, it was before the ball went 10-yards, giving Rocklin possession on NU's 34 yard line after the penalty was marked off. Four plays later Brown charged into the end zone, this time from 1-yard out.

The Miners threw another pick on their next drive. This time it took Rocklin only one play to score, hitting on an 11-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Cade Wyant to tight end Charlie McBride.

On NU's ensuing possession, they moved into Rocklin territory only to have the drive halted by another interception. Rocklin would turn it into seven more points after Wyant found McBride over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown and a 39-6 lead.

The Miners added a pair of late rushing touchdowns, both coming from Dawson Fay who had a huge game with 213 yards and the two touchdowns on 31 carries.

"Dawson wants the ball, and he's running like it right now," said Houlihan.

As a team, the Miners rushed for more than 300 yards, but their passing game was abysmal.

The Miners completed more passes to Rocklin defenders than they did their own receivers, going 1-for-12 for five yards and three interceptions.

"It really is a struggle right now," said Houlihan. "Our timing is way off and we got to keep challenging our lineman. Our lineman have to give Owen (Dal Bon) some time. Right now, we can't even get the ball off."

In addition to the four turnovers, the Miners were also sacked three times.

Defensively, NU was led by senior middle linebacker Justin Houlihan with 10 tackles, Santino Sanchez-Lane with nine tackles, Will Smith with eight tackles and Dylan Hart with five tackles. Hayden Fay also grabbed an interception just before halftime.

The loss extends the Miners SFL losing streak to 26-straight games, dating back to Oct. 19, 2012 when they beat Roseville. Next up for Nevada Union is Del Oro (3-2, 0-1) in Loomis next Friday

FRESHMEN: ROCKLIN 19, NEVADA UNION 18

The freshmen Miners fell just short against Rocklin, losing by a point after Rocklin kicked a field goal with just seconds remaining in the game.

Nevada Union had trailed 16-6 at halftime, before storming back to take a 18-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

Leading the Miners was running back Jaxon Horne with 146 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards. Colby Eldredge added 20 yards and a rushing touchdown.

NU quarterback J.T. Conway was 6-for-12 for 119 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through the air. Conway hit Ayrton Swasey for a 24-yard score, and found Andrew Gannon three times for 62 yards and touchdown.

Leading the NU defense was Gannon with eight tackles, and Eldredge with seven tackles and an interception.

The freshmen Miners are now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in SFL play.

