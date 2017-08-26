PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union falls to Antelope in season opener

ANTELOPE — Missed opportunities and a porous defense cost the Nevada Union football team Friday night as the Miners dropped their season opener against the Antelope Titans, 41-15.

The Miners (0-1) moved the ball well on offense early on, taking four first half drives inside the Antelope 30 but turned the ball over on downs three times and threw an interception on the other to head into halftime with no points.

"Offensively we needed to make some big plays to keep our drives going and we just didn't," said Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan, who is now 1-4 in season openers with the Miners.

Nevada Union's defense also looked good early on, but after giving up a 50-yard run to Antelope's Moses Paul on a fake punt late in the first quarter things started to fall apart. Paul would later score on a 4-yard touchdown run. Antelope (1-0) then added a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Lucero to Gabe Thomas, and another Paul rushing touchdown to head into halftime up 21-0.

"(Defensively) I thought we did fairly well in the first half," said Houlihan. "We're still a little new at running man. But, we had them in third-and-longs and had them in certain situations, but they converted on them. They executed their plays a little better than we did."

Antelope continued to carve up the Miners defense in the second half as Lucero tossed two more touchdown passes and Mhari Roberts added a rushing touchdown.

The Miners finally started converting on their long drives in the second half as junior running back Dawson Fay scored a pair of touchdowns, each one from 4-yards out.

Fay led the Miners in rushing with 90 yards, but would later be ejected from the game after a skirmish broke out between the two teams. In an inexplicable call by the referees, the Miners were the only team penalized and Fay was the only one ejected despite several Antelope players taking part in the kerfuffle.

When a player is ejected from a game it means they are also banned from the following week's game, per CIF Sac-Joaquin Section rules.

When asked if there was any recourse to appeal the ejection, Houlihan said, "They said we can check the film, but we have to see."

Nevada Union senior running back Tyler Nielson added 64 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Owen Dal Bon went 7-for-17 for 73 yards and an interception. Hayden Fay led NU's receivers with two catches for 27 yards.

Defensively, NU's top tacklers were Justin Houlihan with 10 total tackles, Jace Wheeler with nine, Brendon DiPietro with eight and Garrett Graves with seven.

With the loss, the Miners have now dropped eight straight games dating back to last season. On the other side, the Titans have now won 24-straight regular season games.

Freshmen: Antelope 16, Nevada Union 13

The freshmen Miners came up just short of victory as they couldn't quite punch in a late fourth quarter drive that would have won it.

Trailing by three points with less than two minutes to go, the Miners drove down to the Antelope 10-yard line with 13 seconds left in the game, but couldn't convert on several passing plays.

Nevada Union's quarterback J.T. Conway did have two earlier passing touchdowns, one to Jaxon Horne and another to Andrew Gannon.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.