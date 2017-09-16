PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union tops Napa with late stop (VIDEO)

NAPA — Bend. Don't break.

That's just what the Miners did Friday night in Napa and they walked out of Memorial Stadium with a 14-13 victory.

"We have a philosophy. It's bend. Don't break," said Nevada Union senior linebacker Justin Houlihan. "Teams are going to drive on us. But once we get inside the red zone, (we) bend, but we're not going to give it up."

A year ago it was Napa celebrating a one-point victory over Nevada Union in Hooper Stadium after a defensive stand. The Miners returned the favor this time around.

Leading 14-7 in the fourth quarter, the Miners defense seemed to have Napa bottled up, but multiple penalties kept the Indians final drive alive and they eventually scored on a 3-yard run from Brandon Herter to pull within one with just 2 minutes left in the game.

On the extra point, Napa opted to go for two and the lead.

Indians quarterback Isaiah Newton dropped back and lofted a pass to the back corner of the end zone. The coverage was tight and ball fell incomplete.

Nevada Union celebrated what they thought was the game-clinching defensive stand. But, they would have to do it all over again as on the ground next the football was a yellow flag and the call was defensive pass interference. Napa would get another shot, this time from the 1-yard line after the penalty.

A yard away from victory, the Indians handed the ball to Herter, but the Miners surged through Napa's offensive line and stopped the play in the backfield.

"It was really nice, and for our defense to do it was special," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said. "They had a great game. They really did."

On a night when Nevada Union's offense sputtered, their defense and special teams shined.

Justin Houlihan was a force on defense, cutting through the Napa offensive line on multiple occasions to make tackles in the Indians backfield.

"Somebody made him very angry in the second half," said Dennis Houlihan. "All of a sudden he was hitting people and they were stopped."

Junior defensive end Cameron Dallago put pressure on Napa's quarterbacks all night and came up big in the third quarter with a strip sack and fumble recovery to halt a Napa drive that had moved deep into NU territory.

"Cameron's been there all year," said Dennis Houlihan. "Tonight he decided he was going to show up and take over."

Nevada Union senior cornerback Garrett Graves snatched his first interception of the season, pulling down an under thrown pass in the fourth quarter. Sophomore linebacker Tino Sanchez-Lane also got in the mix with a fumbled recovery on a muffed punt return.

"Our defense has played better than it has in the last three years," said Dennis Houlihan. "They're believing in themselves, they're physical and they made tackles tonight. They made some big plays."

Nevada Union's offense did just enough to get the job done. Missing two regulars on the offensive line and losing senior running back Tyler Nielson to an injury in the first half, the Miners turned to junior Dawson Fay.

Trailing 7-6 in the third quarter, Fay rushed the ball six times on an eight-play drive, eating up 50 yards and capping it with a 1-yard touchdown run to put NU up 12-7.

"Tyler went down. We had two centers out tonight. So we struggled up front, but Dawson at halftime told me 'give me the ball.'" said Dennis Houlihan. "When you got a back that tells you that, and you trust him, you're going to give him the ball."

Fay led all Miners on the ground with 73 yards and a touchdown.

"I just wanted the ball," Fay said. "I wanted to get into the end zone and win the game."

Nevada Union would convert the two-point try on a pass from Owen Dal Bon to Hayden Lee, and go up 14-7.

Fay would also make his presence known on special teams with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter.

"I'm surprised they kicked it to me, to be honest," Fay said. "The seam opens, I see it, I hit it and just go straight to the sideline and we practice it. They said 'right when you get through the seam go right to the sideline,' and I've done it both times, so it works."

The kickoff return touchdown is Fay's second this season after taking one back 94-yards against Lincoln last week.

Also coming up big for NU's offense was Isreal Gonzales, who tallied 54 yards on the ground, including a 28-yard run to clinch the victory.

"(Gonzales) is a special kid," said Dennis Houlihan. "When he touches the ball, out of those five times, he's going to do something really big on two of them… He's shown that he is a big playmaker for us."

With the win, Nevada Union improves to 2-2 in non-league play and will now turn its attention to the Sierra Foothill League.

"Our league is very difficult," said Dennis Houlihan. "We're going to be in a dogfight from here on out and that's fine. Our guys are up for the challenge. They'll give it everything they got."

Nevada Union opens SFL play Sept. 22 at Rocklin (3-1).