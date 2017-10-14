PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union blanked by Folsom

The Miners were simply no match for the top team in Sac-Joaquin Section, falling to the Folsom Bulldogs, 42-0, Friday night at Prairie City Stadium.

"The kids went out and really were in good spirits, but when you play teams that are that fast, that big it just shows," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said.

The Miners (2-6, 0-4 Sierra Foothill League) looked as if they were going to give Folsom (8-0, 3-0 SFL) fits early on with a Justin Houlihan interception on the Bulldogs’ first offensive possession, but the three-time defending SFL champions quickly found their stride.

Folsom’s junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett hit Joe Ngata from 16-yards out to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 and they were just getting started.

A pick six by Folsom’s Dylan Jorge made 14-0. A Daniyel Ngata 67-yard touchdown run made it 21-0, and a pair of 50-yard passing touchdowns from Bennett put Folsom up 35-0 by halftime. Bennett would throw one more touchdown in the third quarter before retiring for the night. He finished 7-for-15 for 180 yards and four touchdowns (16, 50, 50, 13). Bennett also rushed twice for 85 yards.

The Miners did a fairly good job of moving the ball between the 30s throughout the night, but every time they started to near the end zone, Folsom’s defense would stiffen and keep them from scoring.

Leading the NU offense was junior running back Dawson Fay, who rushed 29 times for 134 yards. Fay is now over the 1,000 yard mark for the season and has 716 rush yards in the last four games. Senior Running back Tyler Nielson pitched in with 61 yards on 16 carries.

"I honestly think we have the two of the best backs in the SFL," said Dennis Houlihan. "Numbers wise they are right up there and I told them both they grew up tonight. Because, if you play in college, you’re only going to get slivers. There will not be those big gaping holes anymore. And, they found those slivers tonight and turned them in to 6-7-8 yard gains at times."

Through the air, Nevada Union senior quarterback Owen Dal Bon was 3-for-10 for 41 yards and an interception. Senior receiver Hayden Fay caught all three of Dal Bon’s completions.

The Miners will now head back to Hooper Stadium where they will host the final two games of their season, taking on Granite Bay Oct. 20 and closing with Oak Ridge Oct. 27.

The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section by the Sacramento Bee and No. 5 in the state by MaxPreps.com, have a bye next week and get back to action against Rocklin Oct. 27.

FRESHMEN: NEVADA UNION 54, FOLSOM 25

For the first time in Sierra Foothill League play, a Nevada Union freshmen team won a bout with Folsom. And, the freshmen Miners did it in convincing fashion.

Nevada Union (4-3, 2-2 SFL) has now won two straight league games.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.