PREP FOOTBALL: Miners struggle offensively, fall to Grizzlies

The Nevada Union football team hung tough with a strong Granite Bay squad on a chilly Friday night at Hooper Stadium, but an inability to finish drives ultimately led to a 23-0 loss for the Miners.

On three different occasions, the Nevada Union offense drove inside the Granite Bay 20-yard line, but each time they were turned back with no points. The Miners missed a 26-yard field goal, turned the ball over on downs at the 11 and fumbled the ball away on the 6-yard line.

The Grizzlies had no such trouble in the red zone, scoring on touchdown passes from 10-yards and 13-yards out, rushing one in from the 6-yard line and making a 35-yard field goal.

"There's a lot of positives," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said after the game. "Our defense played really well. I thought we did good against the run. Offensively we struggled, but we're still moving the ball…We had some miscues, but I was proud of our guys on both sides of the ball."

Already up 3-0 late in the second quarter, Granite Bay quarterback Jade Foddrill threw a dart to a slanting Matt Barron to put the Grizzlies up 10-0 just before halftime.

Granite Bay would add an Evan Tattersall 6-yard touchdown run on its first possession of the second half to go up 16-0. The Grizzlies made it a three score game late in the third quarter with another Foddrill to Barron touchdown connection, this time from 13-yards out. Foddrill finished with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Miners did find some success running the ball as they tallied 203 yards on the ground, led by Dawson Fay's 97 and Tyler Nieslon's 73. Through the air, NU's Owen Dal Bon was 5-of-12 for 71 yards. Hayden Fay caught three balls for 39 yards to lead all NU receivers.

The shutout loss is the second in a row for the Miners in Sierra Foothill League play. Nevada Union hasn't scored a point since putting 53 on the scoreboard against Woodcreek Oct.6.

The Miners (2-7, 0-5 SFL) close the season at home Oct. 27 against undefeated Oak Ridge (8-0, 4-0 SFL).

FRESHMEN: GRANITE BAY 46, NEVADA UNION 28

Granite Bay got out to a big lead early and the freshmen Miners were never able to catchup Friday night.

Trailing 39-8 after three quarters, the Miners got going with a pair of touchdown runs by Jaxon Horne and another by Aiden Wahl in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Grizzlies added a late score to put the game out of reach.

The freshmen Miners (4-5, 2-3 SFL) close the season next week against Oak Ridge.

