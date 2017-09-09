PREP FOOTBALL: Miners squander lead, fall to Zebras (VIDEO)

Much like it has been the past three times Nevada Union and Lincoln have faced off on the gridiron, the game was a battle until the very end.

Despite struggling on the offensive side of the ball, the Miners grabbed a nine-point lead with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter, but Lincoln came back with 10 unanswered poinst to leave Hooper Stadium with the 23-22 victory.

"They did a good job," Nevada Union head coach Dennis Houlihan said of Lincoln's defense. "They took Hayden (Fay) out of the game by double teaming him, one high and one low, they pinched the gaps and it affected us. We weren't able to move bodies. The yards we got were out on the flank. But they did a good job, they made the plays they needed to."

Nevada Union took a 22-13 lead late in the third quarter when senior quarterback Owen Dal Bon hit a streaking Isreal Gonzlaes for a 44-yard touchdown. But, every time Nevada Union (1-2) created a little separation, the Lincoln Zebras (2-1) were quick to answer.

On the Zebras ensuing drive they quickly got inside the Miners 5-yard line with a long run by James Sweet, who took a handoff on a reverse play and went 50-yards down to NU's 2-yard line. Seth Sampson powered in from there to pull Lincoln to within two points at 22-20.

After NU's drive failed to yield a first down, Dal Bon placed a beauty of a punt on the 5-yard line.

Lincoln was not fazed by the poor field position. The Zebras marched 90-yards on 19 plays, going down to NU's 5-yard line. The Miners would keep Lincoln out of the end zone, but a Brett Woolley field goal put the Zebras up 23-22 with 6:09 left in the game.

The Miners offense would again stall, and faced a fourth-and-4 on tehri next drive. They looked as if they were planninhg to go for it, but a delay of game penalty followed by a sideline warning penalty pushed them back another 10-yards they were forced to punt. NU's offense wouldn't see the ball again.

Lincoln took over with 4:43 left in the game then reeled off 10 straight run plays to eat up what remained on the clock.

"It is frustrating," said Houlihan. "Our defense played fine, they played well. They just got tired. And, (Lincoln) did a good job of keeping the clock running and moving the ball on us.

"We weren't winning the line of scrimmage, you could see it and we were giving up big plays on third down."

The Miners struggled on offense, gaining just 119 total yards from scrimmage, but their special teams and defense kept them in the game.

Dawson Fay returned a kickoff 94-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to get NU on the board. Dawson Fay also grabbed a one-handed interception to thwart a third-quarter Lincoln drive. Dawson's brother Hayden Fay also nabbed an interception, his second in as many games.

But NU's offense never got on track, and Lincoln's did just enough to pull out the win.

The Zebras ran 86 plays compared to NU's 46. They out gained NU 533 yards to 119, and tallied 31 first downs to the Miners' 15.

The Zebras were led by quarterback Tommy Turner, who tossed two touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Lincoln's senior receiver Sweet was also instrumental in the win, tearing off big plays through the air and on the ground.

For the Miners, Dal Bon was just 6-for-11 for 64 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Fay, NU's All-League receiver, was blanketed all game and finished with just two catches for one yard.

On the ground, Dawson Fay managed just 32 yards and Tyler Nielson accounted for 22 yards, including 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Defensively, the Miners were led by Justin Houlihan with 12 tackles, Dawson Fay with nine tackles and Jace Wheeler with eight tackles.

Nevada Union and Lincoln have met in non-league play four straight years and each game has been settled by seven points or less, and the road team has won every time. Next year they will be league foes when they both join the newly named Foothill Valley League.

The Miners will now hit the road for their final non-league game of the season against Napa.

"I would like to see both sides of the ball being at their peak at that time," said Dennis Houlihan. "We got to be able to run our offense. We can't be stuck not being able to establish the run and have to pass."

FRESHMEN: NEVADA UNION 38, LINCOLN 34

The freshmen Miners pulled out a thrilling victory over Lincoln in a game that featured four lead changes in the final two minutes.

Nevada Union led the game 26-20 late in the fourth quarter when Lincoln snatched the edge with a rushing touchdown to go up 27-26.

The Miners then marched down the field quickly and capped it with a 21-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Conway to Ayrton Swasey to regain the lead 32-27 with 1:08 left in the game.

Lincoln didn't wait long to respond, hitting on an 84-yard passing touchdown to go back up 34-32.

Undeterred by the chain of events, the Miners drove down the field and this time Conway found Andrew Gannon for a 22-yard touchdown to once again regain the lead, 38-34, with 27 seconds left in the contest.

Lincoln did not have a response this time, and NU's Devin Sunde put a cherry on top of the victory with a game-ending sack.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.