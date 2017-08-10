PREP FOOTBALL: Humphers returns to coaching, joins River Valley staff | TheUnion.com

After a four-year hiatus from coaching, Dave Humphers will be back on the sidelines when the 2017 prep football season kicks off.

The former Nevada Union football head coach, known for winning and his trademark fisherman's cap, has taken a co-head coaching position with the River Valley football program out of Yuba City.

Humphers joins fellow co-head coach Brennan McFadden at the helm of the River Valley varsity team.

"I just have so much respect for him," Humphers said of McFadden. "He's a fantastic coach and mentor for kids. We've been working together with this team all summer and they are a fantastic group of kids. It's going great. It's perfect and as smooth as can be."

McFadden, a Nevada Union graduate who played for Humphers, has been the head coach at River Valley since 2014. He led the Falcons to the playoffs in his first two seasons. River Valley, which competes in the Tri-County Conference, was 3-7 in 2016.

"It's exciting for me," Humphers said. "I love coaching with Brennan and we have a phenomenal group of kids who are really excited to be playing football, competing and representing their school."

McFadden could not be reached for comment.

Humphers stepped away from the Nevada Union football program after the 2012 season, the last time the Miners made the playoffs, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

"I wanted to watch my sons play college football, and now it's time to get back to coaching," he said.

During his time as a head coach at Nevada Union (1991-2012) Humphers notched 195 wins, 10 league titles and four Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships (1993, 1994, 2005, 2009).

As for the co-head coaching dynamic and specific responsibilities, Humphers said, "I think what we're doing is we're just working together. We have a staff on the varsity of six (coaches) and it's just a great group of men who are really solid mentors."

