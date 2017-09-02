PREP FOOTBALL: Colfax improves to 2-0 with convincing win over Winters

So far, so good this season for the 2-0 Colfax Falcons, who put away the Winters Warriors, 44-22, in their home opener Friday night.

Senior Mason Ahrens put on a clinic with three touchdown runs, while Ryland Heimann contributed two scores of his own through the air in an impressive show of strength from the Colfax offense.

The Warriors simply couldn't keep up with the early efficiency of the Falcons. While Winters sputtered out on their first three possessions, Colfax scored with an Ahrens goal line carry, a 48-yard bomb from Heimann to Colton Reeves and a 29-yard reception from Maxx Wolff, in quick succession.

Winters finally put up its first points with a touchdown march in the middle of the second quarter, but any momentum was quickly snuffed out with Ahrens' second touchdown of the night, a 36-yard scamper, on the ensuing drive.

It wasn't just one side of the ball that Colfax dominated on, however. The defense did its job well, forcing turnovers and holding a Warriors' squad that had put up 54 points in their last game in check.

"Winters does a good job spreading the ball around in the triple option offense, but our defense did extremely well getting off blocks and pursuing," Colfax head coach Tony Martello said. "It was awesome."

The Warriors were able to make a bit of noise near the end of the second quarter with two straight interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. At halftime, Colfax's lead had shrunk, 28-16, and it seemed as if the Warriors might have found the formula to halting a Colfax ground and air attack that had gashed them multiple times already.

Colfax would make sure that didn't happen, though, reeling off 16 unanswered points, while the defense did not allow Winters to cross the 50-yard line until the middle of the fourth quarter, putting the game firmly away. The Warriors would not score again until the final seconds.

"The kids did an awesome job, so it was great in that respect and they executed really well," Martello said. "We just have to continue to get better. There are a lot of things that we need to work on. But, you know, we're a small school team, and we just continue to work towards perfecting our craft and getting better each week. That's the name of the game here."

Colfax now turns their attention towards the Argonaut Mustangs Sept. 8. The matchup is the second of a four-game home stand that will wrap up the Falcons' non-league schedule.

Spencer Kellar is a free lance writer who contributes to The Union regularly.