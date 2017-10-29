PREP FOOTBALL: Colfax drops league contest with Center

Colfax hit a snag in their quest to make the playoffs Friday, falling to Pioneer Valley League foe Center, 48-34, Friday night.

The Falcons moved the ball well throughout the game, but four turnovers and an inability to stop the Center ground game did them in.

Colfax quarterback Ryland Heiman threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but also had four interceptions. Running back Mason Ahrens added 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The senior now has 1,240 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns through nine games this season.

The Cougars got a big game from running back Robbie Donnell with 200-plus rushing yards, and quarterback Michael Wortham with two rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons (6-3, 1-3 PVL) will need a win against Foothill (1-8, 0-4 PVL) to clinch a spot in the postseason. Center (5-4, 2-2 PVL) will host Bear River (6-3, 1-3 PVL).

LINCOLN 55, FOOTHILL 32

Recommended Stories For You

The Zebras scored 42 first half points on their way to a blowout win over Foothill Friday.

The victory for Lincoln (8-1, 4-0 PVL) sets up a winner take all for the PVL title matchup with Placer (8-1, 4-0 PVL) this upcoming Friday.

SIERRA FOOTHILL LEAGUE

FOLSOM 46, ROCKLIN 3

The Bulldogs kept their record perfect after roughing up Sierra Foothill League foe Rocklin Friday night.

Folsom quarterback Laiden Bennett threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Daniyel Ngata added 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four carries to lead the way.

Folsom (9-0 5-0 SFL) will now face Oak Ridge (9-0, 5-0 SFL) for the league title this upcoming Friday. Rocklin (6-3, 3-2 SFL) will close the regular season at home against Granite Bay.

GRANITE BAY 49, WOODCREEK 7

The Grizzlies were strong through the air and on the ground en route to a victory over Woodcreek Friday night.

Granite Bay Quarterback Jade Foddrill threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns, Blake Peterson caught three balls for 136 yards and three touchdowns, and as a team the Grizzlies rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Granite Bay closes the regular season at Rocklin. Woodcreek (2-7, 1-4 SFL) will host Del Oro (4-5, 1-4 SFL).

All stats and scores courtesy of MaxPreps.com.