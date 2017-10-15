PREP FOOTBALL: Colfax drops another tight league contest

For the second straight week, the Colfax Falcons took on a Pioneer Valley League heavyweight and for the second time in a row they came away with a six-point loss.

Facing the Lincoln Zebras, who won a share of the PVL title a season ago, the Falcons let a slight halftime lead slip away as they fell 48-42.

Leading the Falcons was senior quarterback Ryland Hiemann with 366 pass yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Colfax senior running back Mason Ahrens caught two of Heimann's touchdown passes and also rushed for another as he tallied 120 yards on the ground and 49 receiving. Garren O'Keefe also caught a touchdown pass. Jake Green had 128 yards receiving and Maxx Wolff added 98 yards receiving.

Colfax did have a chance to grab the win late, but an interception by Lincoln's Antonio Nevarez in the end zone with a little more than 2 minutes remaining put the game away.

Lincoln was led by quarterback Tommy Turner with 228 passing yards and three touchdowns, including the go-head 31-yard touchdown pass to James Sweet. Turner also had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.

Colfax (5-2, 0-2 PVL), who lost to 2016 PVL co-champ Placer in their league opener, will now head into a rivalry match with Bear River (6-1, 1-1 PVL).

PLACER 38, CENTER 13

The Hillmen improved to 2-0 in PVL play with a convincing win over Center Friday night.

Placer rushed for 293 yards as a team and took a pair of interceptions back for touchdowns as they walloped the Cougars on the road.

Leading the Hillmen ground game was Mario Perez with 113 yards and Anthony Kerrigan added 97 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Michael Stuck was 6-for-9 for 126 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Defensively, Placer grabbed three interceptions with Brad Bishop and Colin Wright both taking one back for a touchdown.

Placer (6-1, 2-0 PVL) will stay on the road to face Foothill (1-6, 0-2 PVL) this upcoming Friday.

SIERRA FOOTHILL LEAGUE

OAK RIDGE 14, GRANITE BAY 7 – OT

Trailing 7-0 in the fourth quarter, Oak Ridge's Marco Baldacchino found a way to get his team the win and stay undefeated Friday night.

Baldacchino found Parker Barry for a touchdown to tie the game in regulation. The senior quarterback then ran it in from 10-yards out in overtime to give the Trojans the win.

Baldacchino finished the game with 149-yards passing and 94 yards rushing to go with his two late touchdowns.

Next up for Oak Ridge (7-0, 3-0 SFL) is Del Oro. Granite Bay (5-2, 1-2 SFL), whose only losses are to Folsom (8-0, 4-0 SFL) and Oak Ridge, will travel to Hooper Stadium to face Nevada Union.

ROCKLIN 22, DEL ORO 12

Rocklin scored 12 unanswered fourth quarter points to nab the victory over Del Oro Friday.

The Thunder's junior quarterback Cade Wyant threw for 170 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to Ethan Remmers to put the game away late. Rocklin's Blayden Brown led the ground game with two rushing scores.

Rocklin (5-2, 2-1 SFL) will now gear up for Woodcreek (2-5, 1-2 SFL). Del Oro (4-4, 1-3 SFL) will now travel to take on Oak Ridge.

All statistics courtesy of MaxPreps.com.