PREP FOOTBALL: Colfax crushes Argonaut

With stout defense and plenty of offense, the Colfax football team improved to 3-0 this season with a third straight lopsided victory.

The Falcons scored all of their points in the first half and kept Argonaut off the board throughout to earn a 35-0 home victory Friday.

Through three games, Colfax has outscored their opponents 134-29.

Leading the Falcons was senior quarterback Ryland Heimann who was 14-for-16 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Colton Reeves pulled down the touchdown, one of his four catches for 57 yards.

On the ground, Mason Ahrens led the way with 72 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

On defense, the Falcons not only pitched a shutout, but also accounted for two touchdowns, one coming off a blocked punt and another on fumble return.

Colfax (3-0) and Bear River (3-0) are the only two Pioneer Valley League teams yet to lose this season.

AROUND THE PVL

Bear River stayed undefeated with a convincing, 31-10, victory over defending Nevada 2A State champs Pershing County. Placer (2-1) rebounded from a loss to Nevada Union a week ago, by taking it to former NU coach Randy Blankenship and his Aptos squad, 21-0. Lincoln (2-1) edged out a 23-22 victory over Nevada Union. Center (1-2) fell to River City, 28-20. And, Foothill (1-2) was no match for Woodland, falling 61-8.

AROUND THE SFL

Five out of the seven Sierra Foothill League teams earned victories last Friday. The two that lost were Nevada Union (1-2) and Woodcreek (1-2), who fell to Antelope, 35-27. Folsom (3-0) remained undefeated with a 45-29 victory over Oakdale. Del Oro (2-1) breezed past Windsor, 46-13. Oak Ridge (3-0) stayed unblemished with a 46-8 win over Burbank. Rocklin (3-0) continued to roll with a 40-22 win over Whitney. And, Granite Bay (3-0) mauled Saint Mary's (Albany), 57-0.