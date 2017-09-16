PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River throttles Marysville

MARYSVILLE — It seems the grass is greener on the other side of the goal line — for Bear River that is.

It was all hands on deck for the Bruins Friday night as they reached the end zone six times and knocked off the Marysville Indians, 46-7, to improve to 4-0.

Nothing slowed down the Bruins offense as it racked up 420 total yards, which included pummeling through the trenches for 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns coming from Calder Kunde, Stephen Taylor, Austin Baze and Hunter Daniels.

"Always nice when everyone gets a chance to contribute," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "Everyone works hard all week long. Proud of (Clayton) Anderson, Daniels, (second string backs) got in there. Very proud of the group. 4-0 baby. Road warriors."

Senior quarterback Luke Baggett had an impressive night as well, picking apart the Indians defense passing 15-of-22 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"Our goal coming in was over 200 yards (rushing)," said Taylor, who led the team with four carries for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "That was just our motivator. Hunter Daniels had a break out game definitely, Clayton Anderson, Josh Zimmer, Austin Baze. Great to have him back."

All four of Bear River's first half possessions resulted in points. Kunde got the team on the board early with a 5-yard run around the right side, capping a short 35-yard drive thanks to the defense winning the battle of field position.

Next it was Taylor cruising in untouched from 9 yards out, completing a 14-play 67-yard drive, which saw the Bruins overcome two third downs with key passes by Baggett.

At that juncture Bear River led 14-0 and its defense continued to be lights out, pressuring Marysville's punter, who only managed to get off an 11 yard pooch.

Nine plays later it was Baze, who returned to the gridiron for his first action of the season and pounded in a 2-yard touchdown to put the Bruins ahead 21-0. Baze finished with five carries for 28 yards and a score.

Marysville's lone highlight came on the ensuing possession, when halfback Gary Cooper took a pitch on an option play and went 60 yards for a touchdown.

"Absolutely, was a nice win," said Bruins co-head coach Terry Logue. "Everyone got in on the action. Other than that one play, the first score our starting defense (surrendered) of the year, you know, but it happens. Lot of good stuff."

Ending the half with an Alex Bohn 22-yard field goal, Bear River held a 24-7 lead to which it would only add on.

Baggett snatched up more momentum for his squad, stepping up defensively in the third quarter with cat-like reflexes as he intercepted Marysville's pitch on an option play to set up his offense at the Indians 35 yard line.

Two plays later Baggett tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass on a play Marysville won't soon forget.

"Trick play, toss back to (Tre) Maronic, Maronic throws it back to me and I throw it deep to whoever is open, that case it's Dillon Scott," said Baggett. "Offense executed. We didn't punt the ball 'til the third quarter. We dominated time of possession. We let up a big run on defense, but shut it down in the second half. Great win."

Leading 31-7, Bear River turned to its bench and continued to pour it on. Daniels had reservations for six, adding a 3-yard score after setting up a first and goal with a 22-yard dash on the previous play. He finished with five carries for 52 yards and a score. The extra point was missed, however, which made it, 37-7.

The Bruin defense never backed down either, with Garrett Pratt and Sam Davis wrapping up a safety after an ill-advised pitch took Marysville for a 22-yard loss, and a late penalty tacked on yardage to set up prime field position on the teams' ensuing possession.

Bear River delivered one final dagger, a 35-yard touchdown sprint by Taylor, whose cleats could not be touched.

All three of Bear River's fourth quarter scores came in a span of 49 seconds.

Also providing a boost on the ground was Anderson, who contributed 35 yards on four carries and Zimmer, who tacked on 20 yards with three attempts.

Leading in the receiving department for Bear River was Kunde, who hauled in five catches for 52 yards. He was followed by Pratt with three grabs for 52 yards. Scott snagged a pair for 30 yards and a score, and Maronic had a pair for 12 yards.

Defensively for Bear River, Travis Carpenter led the team in tackles with six and a half. Logan Jenkins, Pratt and Kaden Ahlberg followed with four and a half, including a fumble recovery by Ahlberg. Jake Leonard wrapped up a sack for a loss of four yards.

The Indians offensive attack was dismal, producing 108 yards rushing on 27 attempts, with 60 of it coming on it's only score. Through the air the squad was 3-of-7 for 27 yards.

Bear River (4-0) wraps up non-league play next week when it travels to take on El Dorado.

JV: Bear River 20 Marysville 14

The junior varsity Bruins pulled out the victory on the road as Zachary Fink got things rolling for Bear River with a 35-yard touchdown run. Marysville answered back with a touchdown of its own and briefly took an 8-7 lead after converting a two-point play.

Yet, the Bruins roared back in the second quarter and took the lead for good when Jacob Ayestaran hauled in a 40-yard completion from quarterback Colton Jenkins. Ahead 13-8 at the half, the Bruins would go on to add to their lead with an offensive fumble recovery and score by Caleb Hurst.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.