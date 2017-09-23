PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River runs over El Dorado, remains unbeaten

With a potent run game and solid defense, the Bear River football team earned a 34-19 road victory over the El Dorado Cougars Friday night.

"It's great to win on the road," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "Last year we didn't win an away game, so it's been great to get one two weeks in a row."

The Bruins, who remain unbeaten at 5-0, did much of their damage with the run game, gaining 290 of their 399 offensive yards on the ground.

Leading the Bear River attack was senior Stephen Taylor with a team-high 117 rush yards to go with three touchdowns, including a 58-yard score to put Bear River up 21-7 just before halftime.

Senior fullback Austin Baze chipped in with 50 rushing yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run. Senior Josh Zimmer added 67 yards on 12 carries.

Through the air, Bear River's senior quarterback Luke Baggett was 7-for-14 for 109 yards. Junior wide receiver Calder Kunde led all Bruins pass catchers with 53 yards.

The Bruins were strong on the defensive side of the ball as well, holding El Dorado to just seven points before a couple late fourth quarter touchdowns by the Cougars brought the game slightly closer.

"Very good effort," Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue said after the game. "We thought we were going to get tested defensively and we did…We got some things to work on for league, that's for sure, but it's nice to go into it 5-0."

Leading the Bruins defense was linebacker Travis Carpenter with six tackles, a sack and an interception. Garrett Pratt made eight tackles, including a sack. Baze pulled down a team-high eight tackles. Sophomore defensive back Tre Maronic nabbed an interception, and Jake Leonard wrapped up a sack in the win.

Making it a well-rounded victory in all three phases of the game, Bear River kicker Alex Bohn made two field goals and all of his extra point attempts.

The Bruins will now have a bye week before opening Pioneer Valley League play at Lincoln (4-1) Oct. 6.

"Tonight we're going to relish this one," said Savoie. "We start planning for Lincoln in the morning."