PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River loses QB, romps Orland in opener

BruiNation had plenty to cheer about, and roll its eyes at, as Bear River lit up the scoreboard in a 49-7 home rout of Orland Friday night.

Among all the laundry that littered J. David Ramsey Field was one controversial flag that tested the Bruins from the get-go. In the first quarter senior starting safety and quarterback Luke Baggett was ejected from the game for targeting on a defensive play in the secondary.

"Right when they called the penalty I knew (Baggett) was going to get ejected," said junior Calder Kunde, who stepped in as quarterback for the remainder of the game. "All that was going through my mind was, 'Uh-oh.' I really wasn't prepared for it, but the coaches knew what plays I knew. Proud about the win."

Bear River first got on the board with a 3-yard plunge by senior Travis Carpenter, which capped off a short 29-yard drive set up by the Bruins winning the field position battle early. Carpenter would later add another 3-yard score set up by an interception by Kunde and a 37-yard run by senior Stephen Taylor.

"Thought we played as a team," said Carpenter, who finished with a pair of scores and six yards on two carries. "It all came together pretty much. It felt good, I haven't run the ball in awhile so it was fun."

Leading 14-0, the Bruins were just getting started. Taylor found the endzone on a 10-yard scamper to put his team on top 21-0 late in the second quarter.

Recommended Stories For You

"Great team win, we all bought in," said Taylor, who ended his night with 13 carries for 153 yards and a pair of scores. "We had a hard week of practice. Luke getting ejected could have been catastrophic for us, but we just took it to the limit. It was awesome. I give it all to the line and the receivers down blocking."

On the next play from scrimmage, Carpenter forced a fumble and sophomore Tre Maronic scooped it up and went 16-yards for the score to send Bear River into halftime with a 28-0 cushion.

"Very happy," said Bruins co-head coach Terry Loge. "We had a suspension in the game, which threw us off track for a little bit, but overall Calder Kunde went in there and picked it up great and the defense picked it up great. A good win, 1-0, feels good."

Kunde took over at quarterback for the Bruins and managed the offense well, passing 5-of-5 for 46 yards and a touchdown, a 14-yarder to Maronic early in the third quarter to push the lead to 35-0.

"I knew we were close to the goal line and had to get the first down," said Maronic. "When I got that one step on the defender I knew I had to score."

Orland broke up Bear River's shut out bid early in the fourth quarter with a 55-yard bomb, but the Bruins answered back with more daggers of their own.

Taylor punched in his second touchdown of the game, taking the hand off from Kunde on the team's next possession and gliding outside around some blocks to find a crease up the sideline and jet 60-yards to the house.

After a Lucas Brodie fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, Clayton Anderson bulldozed his way in from 7-yards out for Bear River's final exclamation point.

"That's the thing I'm most proud of," said Bruins co-head coach Scott Savoie. "It could have been catastrophic losing our starting safety and starting quarterback three minutes into the game, but our kids rallied back big time."

Rounding out the offensive attack for Bear River was Josh Zimmer, who finished with 11 carries for 64 yards.

Defensively for the Bruins, Logan Jenkins, Carpenter and Garrett Pratt, each tallied four tackles, including a sack by Pratt for a loss of nine yards.

The Trojans were held to just 4-of-12 passing for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while their ground attack only mustered 91 yards on 27 attempts.

Bear River (1-0) will look to keep things rolling next week when it travels to take on Union Mine.

JV: Bear River 10 Orland 7

The Bruins JV squad notched its first victory of the season in comeback fashion. Leading 2-0 late in the fourth thanks to a blocked punt and Zachary Fink safety, Bear River surrendered a 32-yard touchdown run to Orland with just over three minutes to play. Fink and the Bruins bounced back just seconds later on their ensuing drive with Fink breaking free for a 61-yard sprint to the house. A two-point conversion executed by quarterback Colton Jenkins diving for the pylon put Bear River up 10-7 and the defense shut down the Trojans to seal it.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.