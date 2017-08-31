PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River hits the road for bout with Union Mine

The Bear River football team opened the season by pummeling Orland last week and in the process sending out a notice that this Bruins team is a force to be reckoned with.

This week the Bruins hit the road for the first time, traveling to El Dorado to face a Union Mine team that knocked off reigning Division-VI NorCal champ Amador, 7-3, last week.

Bear River beat Union Mine, 40-0, a season ago, but will be facing a completely different Diamondbacks team this time around.

"Number one: they have a different coach and a different scheme. They are way different than they were last year. That in itself is concerning," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "Number two: they did just knock off (Amador) … The other thing is they are a spread team now, and last year they were a Wing-T team. We see a lot of Wing-T teams, but we don't see a lot of teams that run the spread, and they have some good athletes."

Facing Union Mine's spread offense will be a Bruins defense that gave up just 189 yards from scrimmage and seven points a week ago.

Leading the Bear River defense is senior Travis Carpenter, who wrapped up a team-high seven tackles last week.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bear River is led by senior running back Stephen Taylor, who rushed for a game-high 146 yards and two touchdowns last week. As a team, the Bruins had no problem moving the ball on the ground in their opener, with 228 rush yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

"We're pretty inexperienced up front," said Savoie. "We returned just one starter. So I was very pleased with the effort of the offensive line, and that includes the tight end."

The Bruins did lose their starting quarterback and safety for this week when Luke Baggett was ejected after a targeting penalty in the game against Orland. Baggett will sit out this week as well, per Sac-Joaquin Section rules.

Junior receiver Calder Kunde did a nice job replacing Baggett against Orland, throwing for 45 yards and a touchdown on 5-for-5 passing.

"To lose your quarterback and arguably your best defensive player in fell swoop could really affect you," said Savoie. "But our kids handled that and I think that's a tribute to the entire team. There was no panic and we had guys step up on both sides of the ball."

The Bruins (1-0) and Diamondbacks (1-0) are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. today at Union Mine High School.

