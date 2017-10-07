PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River drops PVL opener at Lincoln

LINCOLN —The Bear River football Bruins are no longer unblemished after clashing with Pioneer Valley League foe Lincoln and falling, 33-13, Friday night.

"Pretty proud of the fact we were down, held without a score in the first half and came back," said Bruins co-head coach Scott Savoie. "In the fourth quarter we were right back in the game."

Trailing 19-0 at the half, Bear River stormed back with a two second half touchdowns to pull within a score, down just 19-13 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, the wheels came off shortly after with a 99-yard kickoff return by Lincoln, a Bear River interception and another Lincoln score to seal it.

"In big games there's going to be a handful of key plays and unfortunately tonight, Lincoln made them when they needed to," added Savoie. "Kickoff return was a huge, huge, huge play for them and a punch in the gut for us."

Not aiding the Bruins bid at a road upset were five turnovers, which included coughing up three fumbles inside the Fighting Zebras 25-yard line. The Bruins also lost a key playmaker in senior running back Stephen Taylor, who exited the game with a knee injury just four minutes into the contest.

"It's really too bad," explained Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue. "In the first half it should have been a one score game at the most. We had two long drives that ended in fumbles. I'm afraid we lost Stephen (Taylor) for the year. I know it's a knee issue, but hopefully maybe it's not serious. That threw us out of kilter too offensively. Really proud of the defense, even though they got 33 points. We made them punt more times than they had punted all year, I know that."

Recommended Stories For You

Senior Travis Carpenter got the Bruins on the board with a 1-yard plunge to cap off the opening drive of the third quarter. Bear River marched 80 yards on 14 plays and overcame third down situations three times.

Senior quarterback Luke Baggett added the Bruins second score early in the fourth quarter on third-and-10, throwing a laser, deep down field into the outstretched arms of Calder Kunde, who broke a shoestring tackle and tumbled into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.

Baggett finished the game 15-of-24 passing for 231 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Kunde hauled in nine passes for 156 yards and a score, followed by Dillon Scott, who grabbed six for 78 yards.

Out of the backfield, the Bruins were led by Tre Maronic with 25 yards on six carries. The team rushed for 84 yards on 36 touches.

Bear River's defense remained poised and forced Lincoln to punt five times throughout the game and held the Zebras quarterback Tommy Turner to 10-of-21 passing for 161 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Yet, Lincoln's ground game found the holes when it needed to and kept the clock running late, rushing for 136 yards on 36 carries and one score.

Defensively for the Bruins, Austin Baze led with 15 tackles, followed by Garrett Pratt with 12 and Baggett with five. Maronic nabbed an interception.

Turner got the Zebras off to a good start, capitalizing on a Bruins fumble early, tossing a 66-yard touchdown pass to Harry Rounds. Turner later dialed one up for receiver Seth Sampson, an 8-yard screen, which put the Zebras ahead 12-0, and again right at the end of the first half he found James Sweet for a 28-yard score, to go up 19-0.

The Bear River versus Lincoln matchup also closed a memorable chapter after Friday's game, as the Zebras will no longer call the PVL home next season, moving to the newly formed Foothill Valley League.

"It's been a weird, strange, crazy, wild ride," said Lincoln head coach and former Bear River JV coach Chris Bean. "In some ways I'm kind of glad it's over to be honest with you. I just have so much love and respect for that school that sometimes it is hard looking across and seeing those guys, but I'm also going to miss these moments. I'm not going to be able to see these kids a bunch and it's almost like that last clip of the cord if you will. It's bittersweet. I just respect these kids to death, watched a certain stud little quarterback named Luke Baggett grow up. It's going to be hard not to have that to come to anymore anyway. I miss them already."

Bear River (5-1, 0-1 PVL) will have another crack at its first league win next week at Foothill.

JV: LINCOLN 36, BEAR RIVER 6

The junior varsity Bruins (2-3, 0-1 PVL) couldn't quite get anything going as they fell to the Zebras, 36-6.

Bear River quarterback Colton Jenkins scored the Bruins' only touchdown on a 6-yard run late in the first half to make it 22-6. Lincoln pulled away down the stretch and remained stout on defense.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.