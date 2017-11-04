PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River draws No. 6 seed in D-V bracket, will face Capital Christian

After a one-year hiatus from the postseason, the Bear River Bruins are back for the third time in four years and will be clawing their way through the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V bracket.

The Bruins (7-3) drew the No. 6 seed in D-V and will open the playoffs on the road against No. 3 Capital Christian (7-3).

"I'm so happy for our guys, and look forward to the playoffs," Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue said after Friday night's game. "We're excited to be back."

The last time Bear River was in the playoffs, it reached the 2015 D-V championship game and fell to Sonora, 42-30. The Bruins beat Capital Christian in the semifinals that year.

Bear River earned its way into the 2017 playoffs with a, 35-27, overtime victory over Center in the regular season finale to create a three-way tie with Center and Colfax for third place in the Pioneer Valley League.

Capital Christian won the Golden Empire League and rides a four-game winning streak into the postseason.

Colfax (7-3) is the No. 5 seed in the D-V bracket and will travel to face No. 4 Orestimba (10-0).

In other D-V matchups No. 1 Sonora (8-2) will host No. 8 Highlands (7-3), and No. 2 Calaveras (9-1) will take on No. 7 Ripon (7-3).

Other PVL teams to earn playoff spots were league champ Placer (9-1), runner-up Lincoln (8-2) and Center (5-5). Placer landed the No. 1 seed in the D-IV bracket and will open against No. 8 Natomas (6-4). Center is the No. 3 seed in D-IV and will host No. 6 Dixon (7-3). Lincoln is in the D-II bracket as the No. 10 seed and will travel to face No. 7 seed and Sierra Foothill League team Del Oro (5-5).

Other SFL team's in the postseason include Folsom, Oak Ridge, Granite Bay and Rocklin. Folsom (10-0) is the No. 1 seed in D-I, Oak Ridge (9-1) is the No. 2 seed in D-I, Granite Bay (8-2) is the No. 1 seed in D-II, and Rocklin (6-4) is the No. 6 seed in D-II.

The PVL and SFL, which have a combined 13 teams, have 10 representatives in the postseason.

For a complete look at the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff brackets visit http://www.cifsjs.org.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.