PREP CROSS COUNTRY: NU’s Gough wins 1st SFL meet of season

The Nevada Union cross country team put together a strong showing at the first Sierra Foothill League meet of the season held at the Willow Hills Reservoir course in Folsom.

Spanning from Nevada County to the suburbs of El Dorado Hills, the SFL is known to be one of the most competitive in the Sac-Joaquin Section.

The NU boys varsity team placed second overall with a slight margin of 26 points, separating them from first place team Rocklin. Garret Gough, a junior, controlled the 5K course from beginning to end, leading to a decisive victory with a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds, besting the next runner by a sizable margin of 27 seconds.

Earning top-five finishes for the Miners were senior Ben Fogiel in fourth place (16:41) and junior Decker Krogh in fifth (16:42). Seniors Josh Ross placed 21st (17:41) and Joshua Fairchild placed 35th (18:23) rounding out the top five scorers for the boys varsity team.

The girls varsity race featured multiple strong performances from the NU athletes. Anya-Cooper Hynell placed seventh overall in a time of 20:11. Rounding out the top five scorers for NU were junior Sheriane Greene in 13th (20:57), senior Sophia Lehmer in 19th (21:29), junior Selah-Marie Grogan in 25th (22:06) and senior Alyssa Yonenaka in 38th (24:03). Oak Ridge senior Elena Denner won the race in a time of 18:39. As a team, NU took fifth. Woodcreek earned first place.

The NU freshman/sophomore boys team placed second as a team, also falling 26 points short of race winner Rocklin.

The top five scorers from the Nevada Union team included freshman Jake Slade, placing third (12:09), Antonio Valenti in ninth (12:15), Travis Selby in 11th (12:21), Cole Barton in 13th (12:24) and Ryan Morgan in 25th (12:57). Daniel McElhinney, a sophomore at Rocklin, won on the two mile course in a time of 11:47.

The freshman/sophomore girls race included strong performances on the two-mile course by freshman Mackenzie Morgan, placing ninth (14:38), and Sephora Wontor in 14th (15:00). Granite Bay sophomore Kiana Perez came away with the victory in a time of 13:53.

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.