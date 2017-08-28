PREP CROSS COUNTRY: NU’s Gough triumphant at Oakmont Invitational

In Nevada Union's first cross country race of the season, junior Garrett Gough earned a decisive win against 188 other varsity runners at the season-opening Oakmont Invitational.

Gough took the lead in the first mile and never relinquished, winning by 16 seconds with a time of 12 minutes, 18 seconds on the 4K course.

Following Gough was teammate Decker Krogh, finishing in a medal position of 22nd place with a time of 13:01. Wyatt Gough (14:16) placed 74th, Cayden Hennessey (14:34) in 84th place, and Tynan Douros (15:06) in 110th place. NU's varsity boys placed ninth out of 24 teams.

Leading the Nevada Union varsity girls in a field 142 runners was junior Sheriane Greene, in a medal finish position of 24th with a time of 16:03, followed closely by senior teammate Sophia Lehmer, who clocked a time of 16:17 and finished 32nd. Senior Sydney Vandergrift of St. Francis won with a time of 14:25 out of the 24 high school teams.

In the boys freshman/sophomore race, the top NU finisher was freshman Antonio Valenti in a time of 14:08 in 15th place, followed by the other top five scorers: Travis Selby (14:19) in 21st, Ryan Morgan (15:04) in 47th, Cole Barton (15:22) in 69th and Skylar Mims (15:24) finishing in 72nd. Sophomore Ethan Dodge of Whitney clocked a time of 12:59 to finish first out of the 287 runners. NU's freshman/sophomore team finished ninth out of 21 teams.

In the girls freshman/sophomore race, NU's Mackenzie Morgan and Sephora Wonton had a strong showings against the other 120 runners, placing 32nd and 33rd in 17:33 and 17:36, respectively. Freshman Anna Vogtmann of Vista Del Lago blazed the course in a blistering time of 15:12.

