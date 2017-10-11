PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Nevada Union earns top-5 team finishes at West Valley Invitational

The Nevada Union cross country team headed north to the West Valley Coed Invitational Friday and brought back fifth-place team finishes in both the boys and girls races.

Located in Cottonwood, California, this invitational was held at the West Valley High School surrounded by open fields and dry land. Athletes traversed through the dust and hills on the course while the 92 degree heat radiated the ground under their feet.

Nevada Union junior Garret Gough finished the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 58 seconds to place second individually out of 116 athletes. Only 10 juniors had previously broken the 16-minute barrier on the tough course. NU's Decker Krogh placed sixth (17:27), Cayden Hennessey was 38th (19:20), Joseph Baught came in 50th (20:20), Wyatt Gough took 52nd (20:21), James Durkin was 61st (20:46) and Tynan Douros was 70th (21:23). Chico's Charlie Giannini won the race in a time of 15:54.

In the girls race, junior Sheriane Greene led the Nevada Union team with a 10th place finish among the 102 athletes with a time of 21:21. NU's Sophie Lehmer placed 23rd (22:33), Claire Berman was 28th (22:45), Alyssa Yonenaka in 43rd (24:03), Kelsey Davidson took 63rd (27:28) and Savannah Green came in 66th (27:40). Sophomore Hana Hall, of University Prep, won in a time of 19:46.

The NU freshman/sophomore boys squad came away with a team win, scoring 27 points to earn a 19-point victory over the second place team from Chico High. Finishers that placed in the top-five on the 2.2-mile course included freshman, Jake Slade in second (13:09), Travis Selby in third (13:16) and Antonio Valenti in fourth (13:18). Chico sophomore, Alan Nava, won in 13:03.

The freshman/sophomore girls team also placed first, with just nine points separating them from second place Foothill. Highlight finishes included freshman Mackenzie Morgan in fourth (16:29) and Sephora Wontor in fifth (16:33). Freshman Terrina Carrier from Shasta won in a time of 16:05.

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.