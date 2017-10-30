PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Miners, Bruins find success at league championship meets

Nevada Union cross country runner Garrett Gough claimed his spot atop the Sierra Foothill League Friday, taking first place at the league championship meet Friday.

Competing at Springview Park in Rocklin, Gough completed the 5K course in 16 minutes, 1.8 seconds. Gough, a junior, was 22 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

In a race that featured 109 runners, the Miners also had two others finish in the top-15 with Ben Fogiel (16:48.1) placing 10th and Decker Krogh (16:51.6) taking 11th. Also putting together solid showings for NU was Josh Ross (18:20.7) in 38th, Wyatt Gough (18:30.3) in 41st and Joshua Fairchild (18:31.9) in 42nd.

As a team, the Miners placed third behind first place Rocklin and second place Woodcreek.

In the girls varsity SFL Championship race, NU was led by Anya Cooper-Hynell who placed eighth with a time of 19:53.5. Next for NU was Sheriane Green (20:48.5) in 17th, Sophia Lehmer (21:39.2) in 28th, Selah-Marie Grogan (21:43.3) in 31st and Claire Berman (22:21.3) in 37th. Oak Ridge's Elena Denner (18:56.2) won the race. As a team, NU placed fifth. Woodcreek claimed the team title.

In the girls frosh/soph race, NU's Mackenzie Morgan placed second and Sephora Wontor took fourth to lead the Miners.

Over in the boys frosh/soph race, NU's Jack Slade earned fourth place and Travis Selby was 11th.

Next up for the Nevada Union harriers is the Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection Meet in Angels Camp.

Bear River boys take 2nd at PVL championships

With four top-20 finishes the Bear River boys cross country team grabbed second place at the Pioneer Valley League Championships held Thursday at Bear River.

Leading the Bruins was Camden Criesco with a fourth place finish in a time of 17:23. Next to cross the finish line for Bear River was Brekyn Vasquez (18:36) in 11th, Sean Cullers (18:37) in 12th, Sean Huska (19:50) in 20th, Jakob Berger (19:53) in 21st, Jett Livingston (20:21) in 25th and Toran Maronic (21:03) in 39th.

Placer won the team title after placing four runners in the top-five. Jesus Reyes led the Hillmen and all other PVL runners with a time of 16:42.

On the girls side, Bear River placed fourth as a team, and were led by Anna Larson who clocked a time of 21:25 to finish fourth. Also for Bear River, Grace Billingsley (22:46) took 16th, Elaina Wargala (22:48) was 18th and Grace McDaniel (25:33) placed 32nd.

In the boys frosh/soph race, the Bruins got an eighth place finish from Matthew Phipps.

