PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Gough, Cooper-Hynell lead NU at Roughrider and Flat Sac invitationals

The Nevada Union cross country team made the trip down to Fresno for the Roughrider invitational.

Competing on the infamous 5K state meet course, Nevada Union junior Garrett Gough placed fourth out of the 287 athletes in a time of 15 minutes, 38.9 seconds. Other top five scorers included Ben Fogiel placing 27th in 16:31.2, Decker Krogh in 55th (17:02.2), Josh Ross 104th (17:41.1) and Jake Slade in 117th (17:53.5). The team placed 10th out of a stacked field of 38 teams. Moises Medrano, a senior at Highland, won the race in 15:23.0.

Senior, Anya Cooper-Hynell led the NU girls team to a 10th place position out of the participating 27 schools with a 12th place individual finish out of the 212 athletes in a time of 20:06.7. Rounding out the top-five for NU was Selah-Marie Grogan in 56th (21:32.6), Sheriane Greene 58th (21:34.9), Sephora Wontor 81st (22:06.4) and Mackenzie Morgan 83rd (22:08.7). Junior Marilou Ruiz won the race in 19:20.2.

Gough added another win to his triumphant season at the second annual Flat Sac invite held at Gibson Ranch in Sacramento. The race came down to a finishing kick which secured a blistering fast time of 15:34.89 for the 5K course. The other five scorers included Krogh in 25th (16:58.69), Wyatt Gough 52nd (18:07.82), Tynan Douros 95th (19:22.41) and Cayden Hennessey 103rd (19:37.44). The guys placed ninth out of 27 schools.

Cooper-Hynell earned a fifth place finish out of the 158 runners in the girls race, clocking an impressive time of 19:20.69. Rounding out the team was Greene in 14th (20:17.99), Sophia Lehmer 27th (20:59.67), Claire Berman 43rd (21:39.32), Kelsey Davidson 114th (25:45.77). NU earned a team finish of seventh out of the 20 schools while Whitney won. Junior Megan Oblin of Sierra won in a time of 18:42.04.

Another noteworthy performance was from freshman Travis Selby with a first place victory over the 2 mile freshman/sophomore course in 11:01.75.

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.