PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Gough, Cooper-Hynell lead NU at Capital Cross Challenge

The Nevada Union varsity cross country teams headed to the third annual Capital Cross Challenge 5K held on the luxurious Haggin Oaks Golf Course Complex in Sacramento Saturday.

This pancake-flat venue hosted teams from across of the United States. The Capital Cross Challenge is also the only cross country race that features middle school, high school and college athletes all in the same venue.

Nevada Union's Garrett Gough, a junior, took second place overall, finishing a second out of first place with a time of 15 minutes, 24.2 seconds. Gough's time is the fourth fastest on the course.

Jesuit sophomore Matt Strangio was victorious over the 319 athletes in the field with a time of 15:23.2.

The other NU varsity boys included senior Ben Fogiel (16:28) in 56th, Wyatt Gough (17:22) in 146th, Decker Krogh (17:25) in 150th , Josh Ross (17:57) in 191st, Cole Barton (18:19) in 217th, Cameron Richards (18:50) in 237th, Tyan Douros (18:54) 243rd and Cayden Hennessey (18:55) 244th.

As a team, the NU boys placed 17th out of 34 schools.

In the girls race, senior Anya Cooper-Hynell led the Miners to a seventh place finish out of 36 teams. Hynell placed 11th out of a stacked field of 290 athletes. Junior Sheriane Greene was next for NU placing 35th with a time of 20:31. Senior Sophia Lehmar (20:35) placed 39th, Claire Berman (21:13) 67th , Mackenzie Morgan (21:27) 77th, Sephora Wontor (21:29) 79th and Alyssa Yonenaka (23:33) 153rd. Senior Marin Chamberlin of Placer won the race in a time of 18:26.

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.