PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bear River girls earn spot in Section Championships

The Bear River girls cross country team, along with Camden Criesco from the Bruins boys team, ran their way into the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships after a strong showing at the Subsection meet.

Competing at the Frogtown course in Angels Camp, the Bear River girls team placed eighth in the Subsection Division IV race to earn its spot at the upcoming Section Championships.

Leading the Lady Bruins was senior Anna Larson, who placed 17th overall with a time of 20 minutes, 9.7 seconds. Elaina Wargala (21:28.5) took 46th overall and Grace Billingsley (21:40.3) placed 50th to help get the Bear River girls qualify as a team. Sonora's Cassi Lund won the 3-mile D-IV race, which featured 179 competitors, with a time 18:00.2

"They put together an amazing race," Bear River head coach Kevin Vasquez said. "Pretty much all the girls put in a PR performance to grab eighth place."

The top-10 teams in the race advanced to the Section Championships.

It's the first time since 2012, Bear River has qualified a team for the Section Championships.

In the boys Subsection D-IV race, Bear River's Criesco earned a top-10 finish, placing eighth in the 3-mile, 251-participant competition. Criesco finished the course in a time of 16:09.3.

"Camden has been running strong," said Vasquez. "He's just one of those kids who puts in such hard work every single day at practice, that the sky can be the limit for him. He's super focused and works really hard. He's got an opportunity, with the way he ran at Subsections, to possibly make state."

Liberty Ranch's Collin Ullrich won the race in a time of 15:24.7.

The Sac-Joaquin Section Championships will be held Friday at the Willow Hills course in Folsom.

