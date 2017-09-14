PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bear River boys tie for 2nd at first PVL race
September 14, 2017
The Bear River cross country team competed in its first Pioneer Valley League meet of the season, battling league foes at the Colfax High School course.
In an early test against their PVL rivals, the Bruins earned a second place tie with Colfax in the boys varsity race, and took fourth in the girls varsity race. Placer won the team aspect in both the boys and girls varsity races.
Leading the Bear River boys was Camden Criesco with a sixth place finish overall. Jakob Berger was next in 1th place, Brekyn Vasquez placed 15th, Sean Cullers was 18th, Sean Huska was 20th, Jett Livingston was 22nd and Toran Maronic was 24th. Placer's Adam Fragola won the race, and the Hillmen had the top-five finishers.
In the girls varsity race, the Lady Bruins were led by Anna Larson, who took fourth place overall. She was followed by Grace Billingsley in 17th, Elaina Wargala in 18th, Grace McDaniel in 22nd and Ava Tamo in 33rd. Placer's Marin Chamberlain won the race.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
