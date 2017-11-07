PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Nevada Union’s Gough wins DIII race at Subsection meet

The Nevada Union cross country team made the 4-hour trip to Angels Camp for the Sac-Joaquin Subsection meet Saturday.

The competing athletes ran on the Frogtown course saved for rainy occasions, which is all pavement, half the hills and had not bared the feet of runners for nearly two decades.

The cold and misty environment provided excellent race conditions for those running the 3-mile course.

Nevada Union junior Garrett Gough took the victory over the stacked field of 195 athletes in the Division III boys varsity race. Gough finished in a time of 15 minutes, 31.6 seconds, besting the next competitor by 26 seconds.

NU senior Ben Fogiel placed eighth in a time of 16:15.5. Other NU varsity athletes included Josh Ross in 32nd (17:04.5), freshman Travis Selby in 41st (17:12.0), Decker Krogh in 46th (17:20.9), and Wyatt Gough in 48th (17:21.4). The team scored a fourth place finish out of the 26 teams with a total of 128 points. Next up for Garrett Gough and the Miners will be the Sac-Joaquin Section meet Friday at Willow Hills in Folsom.

In the Division III girls varsity race, Nevada Union senior Anya-Cooper Hynell placed 11th out of the 134 athletes in a time of 18:54.6.

Sheriane Greene was next for NU with an 18th place finish in a time of 19:39.5. Rounding out the varsity team was freshman Mackenzie Morgan in 28th (20:01.5), Selah-Marie Grogan in 32nd (20:08.1), Sophia Lehmer in 35th (20:12.2), Sephora Wontor in 42nd (20:22.3), and Claire Berman in 49th (20:42.9). Junior Quinn Hagerman from Merced won the race in a time of 18:30.8. The Nevada Union girls team placed fourth out of the 15 teams. Next up for the NU girls team will be the Sac-Joaquin Section meet.

The NU freshman boys' team qualified for the section meet as well, placing third as a team on the 2.2 mile course. Standout performances from the NU freshmen team came from Jake Slade who placed third in 11:56.6 and Antonio Valenti in fourth (12:06.2).

Hannah Tiffany placed third for NU in the freshman/sophomore girls D-III race in 14:04.8. Sophomore Cole Barton placed sixth in the D-III sophomore boys race.

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.