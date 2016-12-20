PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union tops Monterey Trail at Delta-Sierra Challenge | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union boys basketball team has been busy of late, playing five games in the last six days.

In addition to being busy the Miners have also been successful, winning four of those five games.

The Miners represented the Sierra Foothill League well Tuesday with a 49-41 victory over Monterey Trail at the Delta-Sierra Challenge.

“They have responded remarkably well,” Nevada Union co-head coach Mark Casey said of his team’s ability to win despite a demanding schedule. “We’re not very deep, but we have been getting quality play from our reserves… Winning begets winning and that’s to our advantage. We have some confidence and that’s pulling us through.”

In the victory over Monterey Trail, the Miners stumbled out of the gates and fell behind the Mustangs, 16-8 after one quarter. Nevada Union’s defense stood tall in the second quarter though, and held Monterey Trail to just three points in the quarter and took a 27-19 lead into halftime. The Mustangs charged back and outscored NU 16-10 in the third to put the game at 37-35 heading to the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Miners defense was the difference as they held the Mustangs to six points and scored 12 of their own to claim victory.

Leading Nevada Union was junior guard Jack Fraser with 17 points. Sophomore Dawson Fay added nine points. Senior Gary Menary chipped in eight points and was a beast on the boards with 19 rebounds.

“Menary did a great job on the glass,” Casey said.

Since Thursday Nevada Union has beat West Campus, River Valley, Chico and Monterey Trail. Their one loss came against Hamilton (Wisconsin) in the Mel Good Tournament championship game Saturday.

The Miners will take a day off from games today, but get back at it Thursday with a home bout against Christian Brothers.

“Christian Brothers is a really solid team,” said Casey. “It will be a test for us.”

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.