PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union sweeps past Lincoln | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union girls basketball team took it to Lincoln Tuesday, beating the Lady Zebras 68-28 in a non-league bout.

The Lady Miners jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter and never let the Lady Zebras back in the contest.

Nevada Union had five players score in double figures, led by Mixtli Cortez with 13 points. Greta Kramer added 11 points, Hannah Lewis had 11 points, Meadow Aragon had 10 points and Alexa Crabb tallied 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Senior point guard Esme Quintana added nine points and Miranda Townsend rounded out the scoring with four points.

The Lady Miners (4-5) are now 3-1 against Pioneer Valley League teams this season, having topped Lincoln and Bear River and splitting a pair of games against Placer.

JV: Nevada Union 60, Lincoln 33

The junior varsity Lady Miners also blew out their Lincoln counterparts, topping the Lady Zebras by 27.

Leading NU was Isabelle Thole with 17 points, Maddy Zucca with 15 points, Jordan Lucas with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Molly Burton with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Miners committed a season-low 10 turnovers in the win.

FrOSH: Nevada Union 44, Lincoln 14

The freshmen Lady Miners held Lincoln to just three second half points as they cruised to victory Tuesday.

Emerson Dunbar led Nevada Union with 12 points, Kendall Hughes added eight, and Teola Nowak and Sammi Malisewski each chipped in six points.

Bear River 59, Forest Lake Christian 39

The varsity Lady Bruins used a strong first half to propel themselves past Forest Lake Christian in a non-league matchup Tuesday.

The Lady Bruins outscored the Lady Falcons 18-9 in the first quarter and led 34-21 at halftime. FLC was never able to recover after that.

Leading Bear River was Kately Meylor with 19 points and Alyssa Pulkinghorn with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Karinne McDonald chipped in six points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

Leading the Lady Falcons was Johnna Dreschler with 15 points and 16 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive. FLC’s senior point guard Sara Ritchart added 12 points and grabbed five steals.

JV: Bear River 48, El Dorado 45

The junior varsity Lady Bruins got a big bucket when they needed it most Tuesday night.

With the game tied 45-45 in the waning moments, Grace Billingsley drilled her seventh 3-pointer of the contest with less than 5 seconds remaining to give Bear River the victory over El Dorado.

Billingsley finished with 21 points.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.