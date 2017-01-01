PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union JV girls earn 1st at Lincoln tourney | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union junior varsity girls basketball team closed out a dominant effort at the Lincoln Invitational with a blowout win over Gridley, 63-34.

The Lady Miners won the tournament with three straight blowout wins, topping Lincoln, 46-28, in the opening round, beating Rio Americano, 47-20, in the second round and wrapping up things with Saturday’s 29-point win over Gridley.

In the win over Gridley, the Lady Miners were led by Isabelle Thole with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Maddy Zucca added 11 points and had six rebounds. Darrian Collins also scored 11 points and she pulled down five rebounds. Molly Burton knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Leah Ellis added eight points and had a season-high 10 assists. For the game, the Lady Miners had 19 assists on their 25 field goals, every Nevada Union player scored, and the team had a season-low eight turnovers. Zucca and Collins were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Lady Miners are 10-4 on the season and will now gear up for their Sierra Foothill League opener against Del Oro Wednesday at Nevada Union.

