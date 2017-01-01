PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union JV girls earn 1st at Lincoln tourney | TheUnion.com

PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union JV girls earn 1st at Lincoln tourney
January 1, 2017
The Nevada Union junior varsity girls basketball team closed out a dominant effort at the Lincoln Invitational with a blowout win over Gridley, 63-34.
The Lady Miners won the tournament with three straight blowout wins, topping Lincoln, 46-28, in the opening round, beating Rio Americano, 47-20, in the second round and wrapping up things with Saturday’s 29-point win over Gridley.
In the win over Gridley, the Lady Miners were led by Isabelle Thole with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Maddy Zucca added 11 points and had six rebounds. Darrian Collins also scored 11 points and she pulled down five rebounds. Molly Burton knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Leah Ellis added eight points and had a season-high 10 assists. For the game, the Lady Miners had 19 assists on their 25 field goals, every Nevada Union player scored, and the team had a season-low eight turnovers. Zucca and Collins were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Lady Miners are 10-4 on the season and will now gear up for their Sierra Foothill League opener against Del Oro Wednesday at Nevada Union.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 5 local sports stories of 2016
- A big thank you from the sports desk
- Not into skiing? Here are six fun winter activities in Tahoe that don’t involve hitting the slopes
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River boys top Union Mine at Kendall Arnett tourney
- PREP ROUNDUP: Miners win in Windsor; Bruins lose at Kendall Arnett
Trending Sitewide
- Discovery of human jawbone at Edwards Crossing leads to investigation by Nevada County authorities
- Best of Nevada County Blotter 2016, Part 1
- A hundred years ago in Nevada County: December, 1916
- California’s sales tax rate to decrease starting Sunday
- UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal