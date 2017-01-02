PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union heads into league play with ‘cautious optimism’ | TheUnion.com

Fourteen games into the season and the Nevada Union boys basketball team has proven itself to be a scrappy group of Miners that simply won’t back down.

“We’re feeling really good about what we’ve done so far,” said Mark Casey, who is co-head coaching the varsity Miners with Jeff Dellis this season. “Without any question we’ve been in every game so far. With a young team developing like we are, that is all we can ask for. To play hard, be competitive and have an opportunity to win.”

With only one returning starter from last year’s playoff team and a 10-man roster that features a freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors, Nevada Union is off to a solid start with an 8-6 record in non-league and tourney play.

A big reason for their early success has been a stout defense that has allowed just 50.2 points per game this season.

“We’re proud of how we’ve been able to improve defensively,” Casey said. “We have worked really hard in practices and games.”

Casey added that he is regularly complimented by opposing coaches on how hard his team competes.

Offensively, the Miners have been led by senior small forward Gary Menary and junior guard Jack Fraser. Sophomore forward Dawson Fay and sophomore point guard Cole Loper both have shown they can be offensive weapons as well, and Justin Gardner has proven the game isn’t too big for him despite being a freshmen playing at the varsity level. Nevada Union also has junior guard Owen Dal Bon, who is a solid all around player that can be an asset on both sides of the court.

What the Miners do lack is size. Nevada Union lost their tallest player to an injury in the third game of the season and will need 6-foot, 4-inch senior David Colton Clouse to step up and help solidify the post. Clouse had a big game earlier this season, but suffered an ankle injury shortly after. Casey said he’s healthy now and expects Clouse to provide some extra relief down low for a team that has been relegated to a 6-7 man rotation most games.

The Miners, who like to slow the pace of play down, are averaging 53.4 points per game.

Casey said the Miners have a “cautious optimism” as they head into the 12-game gauntlet that is the Sierra Foothill League.

“We head into league with some confidence, but we are also humble,” said Casey. “We absolutely know what we’re getting into.”

What the Miners are getting into is a league that riddled with quality teams and several section title contenders. Nevada Union opens league play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Del Oro.

Here’s a brief look at the rest of the SFL:

Folsom Bulldogs (11-3)

The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the SFL title in three straight seasons, dating back to when they joined the league in the 2013-14 season. They won the league crown outright last season, but graduated four starters from that team. That doesn’t seem to have slowed them much as they are off to a strong start this season, winning 11 of their first 14 games, averaging 64.5 points per game and allowing 50.4 points per game.

Key players for the Bulldogs will be 6-foot, 8-inch Mason Forbes, 6-foot, 3-inch small forward Martis Johnson and guard Jayce McCain.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 26 in the state according to the MaxPreps.com rankings.

Woodcreek Timberwolves (13-2)

The Timberwolves placed second in the SFL a season ago and return the most dominant player in the league in the form of 6-foot, 11-inch junior Jordan Brown, who averaged 26.7 points per game and 15 rebounds per game a season ago.

Woodcreek has been impressive so far this season, averaging 72.6 points per game while allowing just 49.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are currently ranked No. 8 in the state according to the MaxPreps.com rankings.

Del Oro Golden Eagles (10-4)

A season after finishing 3-9 in the SFL, the Golden Eagles look to be much improved this season.

Del Oro is led by 6-foot, 4-inch guard Stone Smartt and he has lots of size around him as the Golden Eagles boast three players listed at 6-foot, 7-inches tall. Senior forward Trevor Drake (6-7) and Chris Aibuedefe (6-7) will also be impact players for Del Oro. So far this season, the Golden Eagles are averaging 57.8 points per game and allowing an impressive 48.6 points per game.

Del Oro opens the SFL season on the heels of a tough loss to Placer in the Kendall Arnett Championship game.

Granite Bay Grizzlies (9-5)

The Grizzlies finished in third place in the SFL a season ago and return their best player in senior Darren Nelson, a 6-foot, 8-inch 250-pound forward. Nelson and the Grizzlies are off to a solid start to the 2016-17 season with nine wins. As a team they are averaging 61.4 points per game and allowing 56.7 points per game.

Rocklin Thunder (9-6)

The Thunder finished at the bottom of the SFL standings a season ago, winning just two games in league play. Last season they won only nine games overall, but have matched that already this year. As a team they are averaging 63.2 points per game and allowing 59.9 points per game. Leading the Thunder this season will be senior point guard Trace O’Brien.

Oak Ridge Trojans (5-9)

The Trojans were a playoff team a year ago, tying with the Miners for fourth place in the SFL. But they graduated nine players from the 2015-16 team and enter league play as the only SFL team with a losing record. Oak Ridge is averaging 53.9 points per game and allowing 51.7 points per game. In addition to a lot of new faces on the roster, the Trojans also have a new coach in Rich Sondhi who replaces Bobby Edwards.

