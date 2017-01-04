PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls top Del Oro to open league play | TheUnion.com

One of the goals Nevada Union senior point guard Esme Quintana had set for the 2016-17 season was to finally get a victory over Sierra Foothill League rival Del Oro.

“As a team we want to make the playoffs,” Quintana said earlier this season. “Personally, I would like to beat Del Oro. I’ve never beaten them.”

Quintana can cross that goal off the list.

The Lady Miners (9-6, 1-0 SFL) beat the Lady Golden Eagles (12-3, 0-1 SFL), 52-42, Wednesday night in the West Gym to open the league season.

“It’s so awesome. I could cry tears of joy,” Quintana said after the game. “I’ve been waiting four years for this. It’s awesome. Such a good feeling.”

Quintana finished with three points and seven assists, including two critical dishes that set up scores in the fourth quarter.

Nevada Union got off to a slow start against Del Oro and fell behind, 11-3, in the first quarter, but went on an 11-0 run to grab the lead. Nevada Union guard Mixtli Cortez was especially good early on, hitting two first quarter 3-pointers and scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first frame.

In the second quarter NU’s junior forward Greta Kramer took over in the paint, scoring eight of her 17 points in the second stanza. Kramer also led the Lady Miners with 13 rebounds.

After the break, NU’s sophomore forward Meadow Aragon took her turn leading the Lady Miners, scoring eight of her 17 points in the third quarter. Aragon also had seven rebounds and five blocks in the win.

Leading by 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Miners held off any Del Oro comeback attempts, never letting the Golden Eagles get closer than eight points down the stretch.

“Our guards did a great job of taking care of the ball overall tonight… And, Greta and Meadow carried us per usual,” said Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill. “I had these shirts made for our team the other day that say, ‘Respect is earned’ and I think this is our first step toward getting that.”

Nevada Union’s Hannah Lewis and Alexa Crabb also pitched in big minutes and were key in helping the Lady Miners break the Del Oro press.

The Lady Miners will now gear up for Woodcreek on Friday.

JV: Del Oro 48, Nevada Union 45

The JV Lady Miners led for much of the game, but faltered late and dropped their league opener to Del Oro.

Leading NU was Isabelle Thole with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Lucas added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Darrian Collins chipped in with 10 rebounds.

The JV Lady Miners are now 10-5 overall and 0-1 in the SFL.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.