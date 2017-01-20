PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls stumble against Rocklin (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

In a tight Sierra Foothill League battle with Rocklin, the Nevada Union girls basketball team faltered down the stretch and fell to the visiting Thunder, 55-45, on homecoming night Friday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

The Lady Miners (11-10, 2-4 SFL) trailed for much of the game, but rallied in the third quarter to pull within two, 45-43, heading into the fourth quarter. But, that would be as close as they would get. Nevada Union was unable to make a field goal in the fourth quarter and notched only two made free throws in the final eight minutes of the game.

“They executed great. We didn’t,” said Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill. “That was the difference tonight.”

The Lady Miners struggled to break Rocklin’s press in the fourth and when they did the shots that followed failed to find the bottom of the net.

Rocklin (10-10, 1-4 SFL) leaned on sophomore Jessie Ruffner, who scored seven of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.

For the Lady Miners, Meadow Aragon led the way with 20 points and 23 rebounds. Greta Kramer chipped in nine points, and senior point guard Esme Quintana added five points to go with five assists.

Nevada Union was hampered by foul trouble throughout the game as Kramer picked up some early fouls and was relegated to the bench for much of the game.

“Greta is our best player,” said Krill. “She might not always have the stats Meadow has, but she’s our most valuable player. She’s an awesome rebounder, a great defender, she sees the floor and she leaves every single ounce of energy on the court. So, when she has to sit a lot that hurts us.”

The loss puts the Lady Miners in a bit of a hole at 2-4 in SFL play halfway through the league season.

“The most important thing is to take care of business when we’re at home, so losing this one is a big hurdle for us,” said Krill. “I think Rocklin is a good team, but they are a team we can beat… We have to take care of the games we’re supposed to win and get hot against a team that is a little better than us. It’s a matter of if we choose to fight or if we choose to lay down.”

Next up for the Lady Miners is a league road match at Del Oro next Friday. Nevada Union beat Del Oro, 54-44, the first time the two SFL rivals met this season.

The junior varsity Lady Miners opened the evening’s games with a dominant, 48-17, win over Rocklin.

Leading the JV Lady Miners was Jordan Lucas with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Molly Burton added seven points for NU and Daniella Terry was strong off the bench with two points and six rebounds.

The JV Lady Miners are now 15-6 overall and 4-2 in SFL play.

