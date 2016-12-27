PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls open tourney with blowout victories | TheUnion.com

PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls open tourney with blowout victories
December 27, 2016
The Nevada Union girls basketball team got off to an impressive start at the Varsity Elite Tournament in Nevada, winning their first two games by lopsided margins.
The Lady Miners opened the tourney with a convincing 63-24 victory over Pershing County (Lovelock, Nevada) Monday.
Nevada Union raced out to a 23-3 first quarter edge and was up 42-9 by halftime as they cruised to victory.
Leading the Lady Miners was junior post player Greta Kramer with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Junior guard Mixtli Cortez added 10 points and drilled two 3-pointers, senior point guard Esme Quintana tallied nine points, senior Miranda Townsend had eight points, junior Alexa Crabb scored eight and sophomore Meadow Aragon chipped in seven points.
Defensively, the Lady Miners didn’t allow more than eight points in a single quarter against Pershing County who came into the game with an 11-1 record.
In their second game of the tourney, Nevada Union blasted past Damonte Ranch (Reno, Nevada), 60-20, Tuesday.
In the win over Damonte Ranch, the Lady Miners were led by Aragon with 21 points, Kramer with 10 points, Quintana with eight, Crabb with seven and Cortez with six.
Nevada Union (6-5) has now won three straight and four of their last five.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
