PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls fall to Oak Ridge; Bear River boys topped by Placer | TheUnion.com

After opening Sierra Foothill League play with a statement victory over Del Oro, the Nevada Union girls basketball team has now dropped its last two SFL contests, including a 47-33 defeat at the hands of the reigning league champion Lady Trojans from Oak Ridge Wednesday.

A slow start doomed the Lady Miners early as they fell behind 13-3 after one quarter. Nevada Union would stay within striking distance for much of the game and pulled within seven points with about 3 minutes to play, but a couple late easy buckets by Oak Ridge put the game away.

Leading the Lady Miners was junior forward Greta Kramer with 11 points. NU’s sophomore forward Meadow Aragon and junior guard Mixtli Cortez each added six point and senior point guard Esme Quintana chipped in four points.

The Lady Miners (10-8, 1-2 SFL) will host Granite Bay (10-6, 0-2 SFL) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Boys basketball

PLACER 86, BEAR RIVER 50

The Bruins had a rough time in their Pioneer Valley League opener Thursday, falling to defending league champion Placer by 36 points.

Bear River did get a solid showing from Rhiley Harrison with 13 points, Solomon Branch with nine points and Calder Kunde with seven points.Next up for Bear River is a home match with rival Colfax Tuesday.

