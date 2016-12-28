PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls close out tourney with win over San Leandro | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union girls basketball team wrapped the Varsity Elite Tournament in Nevada on a winning note, topping San Leandro, 46-30, Wednesday.

The Lady Miners’ defense was strong all game, especially in the second quarter when they outscored San Leandro 12-0.

Leading Nevada Union was sophomore post player Meadow Aragon with 17 points. Junior post player Greta Kramer added 13 points, Esme Quintana chipped in five points and Mixtli Cortez also had five points in the win.

The Lady Miners (7-6) opened the Varsity Elite Tournament in Nevada with a pair of lopsided wins over Damonte Ranch and Pershing County before dropping their only game of the tourney to Reed (Sparks, Nevada), 51-44.

In the loss to Reed, Aragon scored 16 points, Kramer had 12 and Hannah Lewis chipped in seven.

The Lady Miners will now gear up for their Sierra Foothill League opener against Del Oro next Wednesday.

BEAR RIVER 64, CORDOVA 60

The Bear river girls basketball team earned a non-league victory over Cordova Tuesday.

The Lady Bruins jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter and led 32-29 at halftime before holding off any late comeback attempts from the Lancers.

Leading Bear River was junior Katelyn Meylor with 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. For the season, Meylor is averaging 14.7 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds per game and four steals per game. Senior Alyssa Pulkinghorn added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, junior Mallory Rath tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ashley Albee grabbed eight rebounds, seven steals and scored eight points in the win.

The Lady Bruins opened the Ram Challenge at Casa Roble High School Wednesday, and lost to Foothill (Palo Cedro), 71-53, in the first round. Meylor led all Bear River scorers with 15 points, Pulkinghorn tallied 14 points and Rath added nine points.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.