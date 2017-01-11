PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union falls to Oak Ridge; Forest Lake Christian edged by Alpha Charter | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union boys basketball team fell behind early and never recovered against the Oak Ridge Trojans, losing 65-46 in a Sierra Foothill League contest Tuesday night.

The Miners fell behind 14-4 after one quarter and trailed 32-21 at halftime. The Miners would pull to within 10 at 46-36 after three quarters, but Oak Ridge pulled away down the stretch.

Leading Nevada Union was junior guard Jack Fraser with 22 points. Sophomore point guard Cole Loper added nine points and senior small forward Gary Menary chipped in six points.

Next up for the Miners (9-8, 0-2 SFL) is a home bout against Granite Bay Friday.

ALPHA CHARTER 60, FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 57

The Forest Lake Christian Falcons let an eight-point fourth quarter lead slip away against Alpha Charter Tuesday night.

The Falcons fell behind 15-5 after the first quarter, but charged back to tie the game at halftime and take a 47-39 edge in the final stanza. Alpha Charter responded though, chipping away at the Falcons’ lead and snatching the victory away in the final minutes.

Leading the Falcons was senior guard Brett Soria with 28 points and five steals. Josh McLain added 13 points for FLC, and Josh McDonald chipped in six rebounds and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Falcons (4-9) open Central Valley California League play at home against Foresthill Friday.

