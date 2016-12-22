PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union falls double OT game to Christian Brothers | TheUnion.com

In a holiday hoops thriller at Albert Ali Gymnasium, the Nevada Union boys basketball team came up just short of knocking off the Christian Brothers Falcons in a non-league bout Thursday.

Nevada Union had opportunities to win the hard-fought match, but in the end the Miners simply ran out of gas down the stretch and fell 83-70 in double overtime.

“That was a doozy,” Nevada Union co-head coach Mark Casey said. “In the second overtime I just think we got gassed. That’s a tough deal.”

Nevada Union had a chance to put the game away in regulation after a pair of Cole Loper free throws put the Miners (7-4) up 64-61 with 6.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“Cole is going to get better and better and to see him hit big free throws like that just shows his moxie.” Casey said of his sophomore point guard. “The game is not too big for him.”

But, after the Falcons got the ball past half court and called a timeout, they ran an inbounds play to Matt Marengo who drilled a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to force the first overtime.

In the first overtime, Christian Brothers grabbed a late lead, 70-68, after 6-foot, 8-inch Elias King sank an inside shot with about a minute to play. King led all Christian Brothers players with 31 points, 10 of which came in the overtime sessions.

Nevada Union’s Jack Fraser responded with a driving layup off a Gary Menary assist to tie the game with 23 seconds left. The NU defense would stand tall on Christian Brothers next possession and the game headed to double overtime.

With it being Nevada Union’s sixth game in eight days and having faced an aggressive Falcons defense all night, the Miners simply had nothing left in the tank and were outscored 13-0 in the final frame.

“We were one stop away. We know we are right there. It would have been a nice one to get,” Casey said. “We have a lot of fight in us and there is no doubt about that. We are very good at what we do and I think we are getting better.”

Leading Nevada Union was senior Gary Menary with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Menary also pulled down 10 rebounds in the game.

“Gary’s leadership is invaluable,” Casey said. “If you watch Gary he’s so physical. Not in a dirty way, but in a competitive way. No task is too big for him. We feed off of Gary. Our boys look at Gary and he is the rudder that steers the ship.”

Fraser added 16 points, Dawson Fay had eight points, Loper finished with eight points and Owen Dal Bon chipped in five points.

The Miners finish the six games in eight day stretch with a 4-2 record and a 7-4 record overall. Next up for NU is the Windsor Holiday Shootout Dec. 28-30.

