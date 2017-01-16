PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union downs Del Oro on the road | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union boys basketball team earned its first Sierra Foothill League win of the season Monday, beating Del Oro, 62-55, in Loomis.

The Miners led 19-13 after one quarter and were up 32-29 at halftime. NU played Del Oro evenly in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter up, 43-40. The Miners then outscored Del Oro 19-15 down the stretch to clinch the win.

Leading the Miners was senior Gary Menary with 18 points. Junior guard Jack Fraser and sophomore point guard Cole Loper each added 12 points, and freshmen Justin Gardner chipped in seven points and came up big with several hustle plays.

Nevada Union (10-9, 1-3 SFL) gets right back to work Tuesday against Folsom.

