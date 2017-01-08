PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union bests Bear River in all five “Civil War” matchups | TheUnion.com

It was a clean sweep for the ballers in blue and gold as Nevada Union charged into Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium and topped Bear River in all five “Civil War” basketball matchups Saturday.

In the night’s headliner, the Nevada Union boys varsity team took it to Bear River, 59-41. In the girls varsity game, the Lady Miners also won by double-digits, topping the Lady Bruins, 75-58.

MINERS 59, BRUINS 41 (boys varsity)

In the boys game, Nevada Union’s defense stood tall early on and held Bear River to five first quarter points.

Trailing 14-5 in the second quarter, Bear River’s Clay Corippo keyed a 9-2 run to pull the Bruins to within two points at 16-14. But, that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way. The Miners closed the second quarter on a 9-2 run of their own, including a pair of buckets from junior guard Jack Fraser and a fast break dunk from senior small forward Gary Menary, to head into the break up 25-16.

“I give credit to Bear River,” Nevada Union co-head coach Mark Casey said. “Gregg (Pistochini) had his kids ready to play. It was a nice environment here. They came out and showed us a lot of defensive looks and we were stagnant offensively. We were able to defend them well enough. We felt good about that effort. They were feisty.”

The Miners created some more separation in the third quarter, getting a big scoring effort from Fraser who scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the frame.

“I thought Jack was excellent,” Casey said. “He came out and took over. He’s very solid. He gets to space quickly with his dribble. He’s deceptively fast. He has a really nice pull up and an array of finishing moves inside. Really big minutes from him and he’s been stepping up.”

Leading 41-28 in the fourth quarter, the Miners put the game away with 3-point buckets from Menary and Justin Alberts, solid post play from David Colton Clouse and a steady dose of Fraser.

Fraser’s 22 points led the Miners, Menary added 10 points, Dawson Fay chipped in eight points, Clouse finished with seven points, Justin Gardner tallied five points, Alberts had three points, and Cole Loper and Owen Dal Bon each scored two points.

Leading the Bruins was senior post player Landen Clark with 13 points, Corippo tallied 10 points, Calder Kunde added six points, Bradley Smith finished with five points, Brek Vasquez had four points, Garrett Pratt had two points, and Rhiley Harrison rounded out the Bruins scorers with one point.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Bear River head coach Gregg Pistochini said of the Civil War matchups. “Nevada Union brought a great crowd, The Bear River community came out —students, family and friends. We competed at all three levels. Overall for the fans, I thought it was pretty competitive basketball. And, right now Nevada Union’s got us, and I’ll give credit where credit is due. They are a better team, they are a further advanced team and Mark (Casey) and Jeff (Dellis) do a fantastic job, but I want it to be known that next year it might be different.”

The Bruins (6-10) open Pioneer Valley League play Thursday at Placer. The Miners (9-7, 0-1 Sierra Foothill League) get back into SFL play Tuesday against Oak Ridge.

In the boys junior varsity game, Nevada Union topped Bear River, 52-36. The freshmen Miners beat the freshmen Bruins, 50-46.

LADY MINERS 75, LADY BRUINS 58 (girls varsity)

The Lady Miners had no problem breaking the Lady Bruins’ press and it led to points in bunches. Nevada Union scored 20 points or more in the first three quarters as they got up early and never let Bear River back in it.

In the first half, Nevada Union’s sophomore forward Meadow Aragon dominated the paint, scoring 19 of her game-high 27 points in the first two quarters. Aragon also grabbed 13 of her 18 rebounds in the first half.

For the Lady Bruins, it was the backcourt duo of Katelyn Meylor and Alyssa Pulkinghorn that kept them in the game. Meylor found her stroke from deep, hitting six 3-pointers to lead Bear River with 21 points. Pulkinghorn added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Lady Miners led the Lady Bruins 45-28 heading into the third quarter, where NU’s Alexa Crabb caught fire and poured in 15 points, including three made 3-pointers.

“Alexa was ridiculously hot in the third,” Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen any one go off like that in a quarter and just hit from everywhere.”

Crabb finished with 17 points in the game. Also contributing for the Lady Miners was Mixtli Cortez with nine points, Greta Kramer with eight points, Hannah Lewis with eight points, Esme Quintana with four points and 10 assists, and Miranda Townsend with two points.

In addition to Meylor and Pulkinghorn, the Lady Bruins got points from Ashley Albee with eight, Kylee Dresbach-Hill with eight, Kayla Toft with four, Mallory Rath with four points and 11 rebounds, and Grace Sypnicki and Rebecca Van patten each added one point.

Nevada Union (10-7, 1-1 SFL) gets back into league Wednesday at Oak Ridge. Up next for Bear River (8-7) is a home non-league bout against Will C. Wood Tuesday.

In the girls junior varsity game, Nevada Union prevailed easily, 45-16.

Leading the JV Lady Miners was Isabelle Thole with 18 points and Maddy Zucca with 14 points. Savannah Betito grabbed 13 rebounds for NU, and Bri Johnston was solid off the bench with four points and three rebounds.

