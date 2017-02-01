PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union, Bear River girls drop league bouts | TheUnion.com

It was a tough Tuesday for local hoops teams as the Nevada Union girls, Bear River girls and Forest Lake Christian boys teams all suffered league losses. The only local team to bring home a victory Tuesday night was the Forest Lake Christian girls squad. The NU boys and Bear River boys were off Tuesday night.

Woodcreek 51, Nevada Union 50

The Lady Miners let a five-point fourth quarter lead slip away Tuesday and fell to Woodcreek in overtime.

Nevada Union trailed Woodcreek 24-16 at halftime, but outscored the Timberwolves 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 35-30 lead into the final stanza. Woodcreek would rally to force overtime where it outscored NU 4-3.

The Lady Miners (12-11 overall, 3-5 Sierra Foothill League) are now tied for fourth in the SFL standings behind Oak Ridge 14-9, 7-1), Folsom (20-3, 6-2) and Woodcreek (14-9, 5-3). Next up for NU is a Friday bout with Oak Ridge.

Foothill 78, Bear River 51

The Lady Bruins got behind early and never recovered against the Pioneer Valley league front runner Lady Mustangs.

Foothill raced out to a 43-19 halftime lead as it coasted to the 27-point victory.

Having a big night for Bear River was junior Kylee Dresbach-Hill with 19 points. Fellow junior Mallory Rath added six points and 11 rebounds.

Leading Foothill was Kiara Dempsey with 27 points on 13-of-15 shooting.

The Lady Bruins (11-10, 3-3 Pioneer Valley league) is currently in a tie with Center (12-9, 3-3) for third place in the PVL standings behind Foothill (21-2, 5-1) and Placer (11-11, 4-2). Bear River hosts Placer today.

Forest Lake Christian 34, Foresthill 23

The Lady Falcons bounced back from their first league loss of the season last Friday by topping League foe Foresthill Tuesday.

In a low-scoring affair, Forest lake Christian held a 12-4 halftime lead. But, a big third quarter by the Wildfires put them in the driver’s seat, 16-15, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Falcons battled back, though, and outscored Foresthill, 19-7, to pull out the victory.

Forest Lake Christian’s Sara Ritchart, a senior guard, led the team with 12 points and four steals. Sophomore Lily Sween added 10 points, and senior Courtney John grabbed 11 rebounds to go with four steals and six points.

The Lady Falcons (9-8, 5-1 Central Valley California League) take the court again Friday at home against Woodland Christian.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Foresthill 56, Forest Lake Christian 44

The Falcons overcame an early deficit only to falter down the stretch against Foresthill Tuesday.

After falling behind 12-3 after one quarter, Forest lake Christian rallied to within one point, 22-21, at halftime and took a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter. But, Foresthill controlled the final frame and outscored the Falcons 21-6 in the final eight minutes of the game.

Bright spots for the Falcons came from senior Brett Soria with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals. Senior Andrew Barrozo added seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and senior Josh McDonald pitched in eight points.

The Falcons (8-11, 4-2 CVCL) host Woodland Christian Friday.

